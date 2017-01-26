Rudy de Anda, Opening for No Age, to Play New Material for the First Time in Long Beach This Year

Image courtesy of Rudy de Anda.

Sunday night may be one of the only shows Rudy de Anda’s band, Rudy de Anda, will play in Long Beach before their new record is released and they go on tour. Set to open for No Age at the Federal Underground alongside Travesura, the band plans to show their audience who they really are since releasing their latest album last year.

Since the launch of "Delay, Cadaver of a Day" in 2016, the band’s second album, De Anda says life has been “ironically kind of delayed.” They’re now making a record, produced and recorded by Jonny Bell of Crystal Antlers, that De Anda says is really what they’re all about.

“I feel like Delay was maybe not the best representation of us in 2016 because that was something recorded in 2014, but that’s the past[...],” he said. “I feel like this next record is [...] something to actually put our money where our mouth is.”

Because the details have yet to be divulged or solidified, with De Anda feeling like he’s keeping “this big musical secret from everyone,” you can bet that Sunday night’s show will be a one-of-a-kind performance.

While they plan to touch on the sound they produced on Delay, which complements No Age’s “contagious energy” and gives their fans the music they know so well, they’ll be throwing in new material for the first time in Long Beach this new year.

“We really feel like we want to represent ourselves in our truest form and we want people to have a reaction to that,” said De Anda. “It’ll be like a show where we’re shedding our skin, showing what our new stuff is like.”

The trio’s members are De Anda, bassist Lily Stretz and Alfred Hernandez, the drummer from De Anda’s last band, Wild Pack of Canaries. Sunday’s show will also feature special guest and sound manipulator Matisse Ibarra, also from Wild Pack.

“[...]We definitely have some plans for this year and we can’t wait to show people what we’re up to, but this is a great way to take a sneak peek,” said De Anda.

On opening for No Age and looking back to when he used to buy their CDs in high school and would see them perform at The Smell, it was just a couple of years ago at a show that Rudy de Anda met Randy Randall, one-half of the Los Angeles-based duo.

Randall dug their set and the two hit it off, so when it came time for the show’s announcement De Anda, who tries not to play too often locally, said he offered to open for the duo.

“They're one of the bigger bands that has proven that you don’t necessarily have to follow the rules to become successful, because we’re definitely not trying to follow the rules,” said De Anda. “I just feel like they’re the kind of band we want to align ourselves with, at least just for one cool night.”

For more information about the show on Sunday, January 29 from 8:00PM to 11:00PM at The Federal Underground, visit the Facebook event page here.

The Federal Underground is located at 102 Pine Avenue.