LOCAL BAND HANGOUT Continues At Queen Mary Following First Sold-Out Show

Photo courtesy of the Queen Mary. Local band Black Noise performing at the first Local Band Hangout.

The Queen Mary’s new monthly Local Band Hangout continues for its second event at the Observation Bar on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00PM.

The upcoming show features performances by three Southern California emerging artists: multi-faceted vocalist Karina Nistal, Los Angeles based rock-blues band Hellhounds of London, and acoustic duo Aragorn and Olivia.

Last month’s event, the first-ever Local Band Hangout, successfully sold out.

“The first Local Band Hangout exceeded our expectations,” said Tori Elder, spokeswoman for the Queen Mary. “We had a great crowd and everyone seemed to really be enjoying themselves. Ownership is really excited for the Queen Mary to be a focal point of up and coming bands in Long Beach.”

The Observation Bar and Art Deco Lounge includes a 1930s style with original artwork and authentic art deco tables, chairs and decor. Those who arrive early have the opportunity to enjoy happy hour from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Attendees can enjoy drinks while overlooking the Long Beach waterfront.

"As we are getting a feel for this new event and for what our guests want we have decided to start a little earlier at 7:00PM and expand the showcase to three musical acts,” said Dan Eisenstein, Director of Events Urban Commons, who has had a hand in selecting performers, alongside local promoter Emissary media and Steve Sheldon, Director of Events and Entertainment at the Queen Mary.

The Local Band Hangout concerts take place the third Thursday of every month with future artists to be announced soon. Other events at the Observation Bar include karaoke on Friday nights and other live performances and entertainment on Saturday nights from 9:00PM to 1:00AM.

“[...]We had guests sitting at tables enjoying food and drinks, guests standing by the bar with friends and guests really engaging with the artists as they were performing,” said Elder in response to what the first event was like.

This is a public event for those ages 21 and over. Tickets are $10, and the admission ticket value can be used in the Observation Bar and at Queen Mary restaurants during the concerts. Parking is $8 with validation.

For tickets and additional information, visit the link here.

The Observation Bar is located inside the Queen Mary at 1126 Queens Highway.