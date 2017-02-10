The Second Annual One Love Cali Reggae Fest Comes to the Queen Mary

The One Love Cali Reggae Fest is making its Long Beach debut at the Queen Mary from Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12.

The festival will feature around 50 artists and bands, including international, local and veteran acts.

Since the inaugural one-day show last year at The Observatory in Santa Ana, the festival has grown in size and has attracted Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution and Dirty Heads/311 to headline over the weekend.

Other notable acts to watch out for include Shwayze, J Boog, Iration and Long Beach’s own Tha Dogg Pound.

So far 3,300 people have RSVP’d “yes” to the event on Facebook, with another 8,500 marking “interested.”

Festival gates open at noon each day.

There is no on-site parking at the Queen Mary. However, all day parking is available at the Long Beach Convention Center for $10.

From there, a free shuttle will be available to pick up and drop off festival goers between the convention center and the Queen Mary.

Single day tickets start at $65 and three day passes start at $125. For more information on the lineup and to purchase tickets click here.

Above, left photo courtesy of One Love Cali Reggae Fest.