Long Beach Symphony Announces Beethoven and Dvořák Symphony Concert

The Long Beach Symphony presents Ludwig van Beethoven and Antonín Devořák as well as an oboe concert produced by German composer Ludwig August Lebrun to play on Saturday, March 4 at the Terrace Theater of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center.

The orchestra will be led by guest conductor Paul Polivnik, currently the music director and conductor laureate of the New Hampshire Music Festival. Polivnik has guest conducted more than 40 orchestras in the United States as well as orchestras in Europe and Asia.

Long Beach Symphony’s principal oboist Rong-Heu Liu will solo in “Lebrun’s Concerto No. 2” in G minor. Liu also performs with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Opera and Pacific Symphony. In addition, Liu is the principal oboist for Andrea Bocelli’s annual West Coast touring orchestra.

“The Symphony is fortunate to have such distinguished musicians among its ranks,” Executive Director Kelly Lucera said in a statement.

The program will begin with Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3,” one of four that the composer wrote for Fidelio, his only opera.

Devořák’s Symphony No. 8 will play following the intermission. This performance features a cheerful, bird-like flute motif, fitting for this upcoming spring.

The concert begins at 8:00PM. Doors open at 6:30PM, and guests may also attend a free pre-concert talk at 7:00PM. Tickets start at $25, and student tickets are available for $10.

To purchase tickets or find out more information, visit the symphony’s website, here.

Image courtesy of Long Beach Symphony of principal oboist Rong-Heu Liu.

The Long Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.