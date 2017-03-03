Upcoming Long Beach Symphony POPS! Concert to be a Family-Friendly Multi Sensory Experience

Photo courtesy of Long Beach Symphony.

The entire family is invited to the upcoming Long Beach Symphony POPS! Concert on Saturday, March 11 at 8:00PM, it was announced.

Symphony Spectacular: See the Music! will be a family-friendly multi sensory experience. Some of the world’s best-known symphonic music, accompanied with video imagery and lighting effects, courtesy of the conductor and host Michael Krajewski and visual producer and designer, Elliott Forrest, will make for a vivid and imaginative show.

The public is encouraged to submit digital photos of their pets, to be projected on the big screen during a rendition of Talk to the Animals, to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , using LBPets as the subject line. Attendees can submit photos on-site up to 30 minutes before the concert.

Abstract and realistic designs will make up the video presentation, styled after the film "Fantasia," alongside high-definition imagery, stills and animation of landscapes, nature, celebrities and outer space, according to the release.

Musical selections will include: Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee, Mendelssohn’s Wedding March, Rossini’s Galop from Offenbach’s William Tell Overture, works by Strauss and Gershwin, a tribute to John Williams, a medley of Beach Boys tunes and more.

Known for his entertaining programs and witticisms, Krajewski is a Long Beach fan favorite. A sought-after conductor of symphonic pops, he is the principal pops conductor of the Houston Symphony, the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.



Forrest is a Peabody Award-winning broadcaster and producer who regularly produces large-scale symphonic concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Atlanta Symphony, The Pasadena Pops and the Little Orchestra Society of New York in varying indoor and outdoor venues, including the Hollywood Bowl and Lincoln Center, according to the release.

You can currently hear him on New York’s Classical Music Radio Station 105.9FM WQXR and WNYC. He is the host and producer of the national radio concerts of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and also hosts and produces podcasts for the New York Philharmonic.



“This highly entertaining show is suitable for all ages,” said Kelly Lucera, Symphony executive director, in a statement. “We want to thank the Port of Long Beach and others from the waterfront community whose support of this special evening makes it possible for us to present this visual concert.”



Seating options range from 10-top tables, 4-top Bistro area seating and seats in the Loge. Regardless of seating, patrons are invited to bring their own picnics and libations or to purchase dinner from a list of preferred local caterers. Doors open at 6:30PM to allow time for dining, mingling and submitting pet photos for the show; the concert begins at 8:00PM.

Concert tickets start at $25. For more information, or to purchase tickets or tables, please visit the symphony’s website here or call (562) 436-3203.