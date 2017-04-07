Mexican Supergroup Moderatto Brings ‘Glam Metal’ Back to Tecate Light Fiesta Friday

Mexican supergroup Moderatto will headline the Tecate Light Fiesta Friday concert, part of the festivities for this weekend’s Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The concert will take place Friday, April 7 at about 6:45PM on the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center Terrace Plaza.

The group, which has previously performed at the Grand Prix, is known for its glam metal-themed attire and rock hits such as “Quiero Rock,” “Marchate Ya” (“Leave Now”) and “Isabel” among others.

Organizers said Moderatto has “earned a reputation for wild, theatrical live performances and has attracted a large tongue-in-cheek fan base in the club scenes of Mexico City.”

“Malditos Pecadores! (Damned Sinners!) We are super excited to be back at Long Beach’s most important event of the year, the Grand Prix,” the band said in a statement. “We will see you there!”

The band consists of Bryan Amadeus (lead singer, guitar and piano), Elohim Corona (drums), Mick Marcy (guitar), Xavi Moderatto (bass) and Roy (guitar).

The concert is free to Friday race ticket holders. Ticket prices for Friday’s racing events and concert start at $32 for a General Admission ticket. Click here for more information.

The Terrace Plaza is located at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.

Above, left photo courtesy of Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.