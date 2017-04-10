Kings of Chaos Starring Rock-and-Roll Royalty Lineup Performs at Grand Prix of Long Beach

Photos by Dave Newell.

Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach attendees rocked out to Kings of Chaos, starring rock-and-roll legends Billy Idol, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and Death by Sunrise in front of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center on Saturday evening.

Kings of Chaos, an international all-star band with a revolving lineup, also had Guns-N-Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots on bass and guitar and Billy Duffy of The Cult on guitar.

“Fast cars, rock-and-roll music and hot chicks!” Idol said in a statement. “What could be better than that?”

Robby Coraciro and his wife came from Vegas as a “spur-of-the-moment decision” to go see the concert. It was worth the drive, especially since he caught Sorum’s drumstick, he told the Post.

Photo by Ariana Gastelum.

“I loved every one of those bands...The Cult...ZZ Top,” he said. “We were blown away. We couldn’t believe how good it was.”

This was Coraciro’s first experience at the Grand Prix, and he plans on attending next year, he added.

The set included hit songs from their former groups. Idol started with “White Wedding.” Gibbons played “Sharp Dressed Man” and covered “Foxy Lady” by Jimi Hendrix. In addition to The Cult and Stone Temple hits, Bennington also covered “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin."