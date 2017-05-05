Ween, Sleater-Kinney to Headline Second Annual Music Tastes Good

Photo by Asia Morris from the inaugural Music Tastes Good.

Officials of Long Beach’s Music Tastes Good (MTG) festival have announced the lineup for the festival's second year.



Presented by 89.9 KCRW, the two-day music, food and art festival will take place in downtown Long Beach’s Marina Green Park, with alt-rock, Pennsylvania-heralding band Ween and Portland-based all-female punk trio Sleater-Kinney headlining Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Needless to say, the dream of the 90s is alive in… Long Beach, or at least will become a reality on September 30 and October 1.

Festival organizers announced the lineup during the “first taste” MTG party Thursday night at The Federal Underground. An estimated 200 people gathered to honor the late founder of the festival, who passed away last year, and watch the lineup announcement, a creative short film set in Long Beach. Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg performed, and several small tastes from The Pie Bar and Lola's Mexican Cuisine were provided.

Other notable acts set to land in Long Beach include British Shoegaze band Ride, acclaimed American funk musician Charles Bradley, Canadian jangle pop artists ALVVAYS, Grammy Award-winning East LA rock band Los Lobos, experimental rock outfit Of Montreal, UK-based New Wave musicians Heaven 17 and rapper Kool Keith bringing his acclaimed alter ego Dr. Octagon to the stage.

Check out the full lineup below, which includes Long Beach outfits Brainstory, Joyce Manor, The Natives, TV Heads, Dengue Fever, Bearcoon, Rufrano and Furcast, with additional bands to be announced. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 12.

To highlight the “tastes” portion of the festival even more emphatically, a new “Taste Tent” will gather some of the top chefs from both Southern California and New Orleans under the theme “Port-to-Port”, a cultural exchange of flavors and ideas between the two cities. Check out the list of participating chefs and restaurants below.

Chefs Arthur Gonzales of Roe, Dave MacLennan of James Republic, Luis Navarro of the Social List and Lola’s Mexican Cuisine, Paul Buchanan of Primal Alchemy, Gus Sverkos of Kafe Neo and Philip Pretty of Restauration are the local culinary craftsmen participating.

This fall, Music Tastes Good’s return will mark the anniversary of Josh Fischel’s passing after succumbing to a long battle with liver disease on September 29, 2016. The late festival founder and chief curator’s mission to bring a memorable musical experience to the people of Long Beach, and put the seaside city on the map as a music destination, continues to be carried out by the current organizers.

“My sweet husband was brimming with vision and creativity and passion and love for art in all its forms,” Abbie Fischel, Josh’s wife, said in a statement. “It is no small task to create a fest that truly represents the man he was, but I think we have done him justice. Josh's favorite thing was to give people the gift of experience...experience that hits on multiple levels: sight, sound, taste, touch, emotion. Through this fest, he continues to give that gift to us all.”

Bands:

!!! (New York, NY)

ALVVAYS (Toronto, ON)

Bearcoon (Long Beach, CA)

BIG FREEDIA (New Orleans, LA)

BRAINSTORY (Long Beach, CA)

BRONCHO (Norman, OK)

CHARLES BRADLEY & HIS EXTRAORDINAIRES (Gainesville, FL)

DENGUE FEVER (Long Beach, CA)

DIGABLE PLANETS (Brooklyn, NY)

DR. OCTAGON (KOOL KEITH) (New York, NY)

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS (Bloomington, IN)

FURCAST (Long Beach, CA)

HARRIET BROWN (Los Angeles, CA)

HEAVEN 17 (London, UK)

HOT 8 BRASS BAND (New Orleans, LA)

JAY SOM (Oakland, CA)

JOYCE MANOR (Long Beach, CA)

KATE TEMPEST (London, UK)

L.A. EDWARDS (San Diego, CA)

LEDFLOYD (Pigeon John + 2MEX + AWOL One) (Los Angeles, CA)

LOS LOBOS (Los Angeles, CA)

LOS MASTER PLUS (Guadalajara, JA)

MINIHORSE (Ypsilanti, MI)

OF MONTREAL (Athens, GA)

OLD 97'S (Dallas, TX)

PARADE OF LIGHTS (Los Angeles, CA)

PEACHES (Toronto, ON)

PROTOMARTYR (Detroit, MI)

RIDE (Oxford, UK)

SLAVES (Kent, UK)

SLEATER-KINNEY (Portland, OR)

THE NATIVES (Long Beach, CA)

THE SANDINISTAS (Wales, UK)

TV HEADS (Long Beach, CA)

VAGABON (New York, NY)

VINYL WILLIAMS (Los Angeles, CA)

WEEN (New Hope, PA)

Y LA BAMBA (Portland, OR)

Chefs:

New Orleans, LA

Collin Cormier - Pop's Poboys (Lafayette, LA)

Kelly Fields - Willa Jean

Mason Hereford - Turkey & The Wolf

Melissa Martin - Mosquito Supper Club

Michael Gulotta - MayPop

Alfredo Nogueria- Cafe Henri

Long Beach

Arthur Gonzales - Roe

Dave MacLennan - James Republic

Gus Sverkos - Kafe Neo

Luis Navarro - Social List & Lola's

Paul Buchanan - Primal Alchemy

Philip Pretty - Restauration

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 12. For more information about Music Tastes Good, visit the website here and Facebook page here.

Marina Green Park is located at 386 East Shoreline Drive.