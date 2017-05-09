Throwback Fiesta to Bring Smash Mouth, Sugar Ray to Queen Mary

Image courtesy of ALT 98.7.

ALT 98.7 is slated to bring the 90’s back for one night, as Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth take the stage at this year’s Throwback Fiesta at the Queen Mary Saturday, June 3.

Hailing from Newport Beach, Sugar Ray’s alternative and pop rock songs gained fame in the late 90’s, most notably “Fly” and “Everyday”. The Southern California natives will be headlining this year’s Throwback Fiesta.

Smash Mouth, most widely known for their contribution to the first Shrek soundtrack, will be playing classics such as “I’m a Believer” and “Walking on the Sun.”

Additionally, Eve 6, Spin Doctors and Royal Machines will be performing before the Shrek soundtrack all stars.

General admission ticket prices start at $39 for standing room and $49 for seating. VIP tickets range from $69 to $99.

ALT 98.7’s Throwback Fiesta is all ages and runs from 3:00PM to 10:00PM. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.