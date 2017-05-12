Second Annual Music Tastes Good Tickets Are Now on Sale

File photo from the inaugural Music Tastes Good.

Tickets for Music Tastes Good 2017, presented by 89.9 KCRW, went on sale today at 10:00AM. The festival’s anticipated return to Long Beach on September 30 and October 1 will feature headliners Ween and Sleater-Kinney at Marina Green Park.

RIDE, Charles Bradley, Alvvays, Los Lobos, of Montreal, Dr. Octagon, !!!, Big Freedia, Peaches, Joyce Manor and more are on the docket, as well as “The Taste Tent,” set to feature award-winning chefs from both Long Beach and New Orleans.

Single day general admission tickets will be $65 through May 26, $75 through September 29 and $85 at the gate. Weekend general admission will be $120 through May 26, $135 through September 29 and $150 at the gate. Tickets including the Taste Tent experience and VIP tickets are also available.

Visit the website here for more info or to purchase tickets, which are also available at Fingerprints Music, located at 420 East 4th Street.