Summertime in the LBC to Feature 50 Cent, YG and Wu Tang Clan at Queen Mary

The OC-based Observatory music venue has announced its latest festival, Summertime in the LBC, with a lineup to unite hip-hop and funk artists from every era at the Queen Mary on August 5.

Headlining the festival are 50 Cent and G-Unit, YG and Wu Tang Clan.

The lineup includes one of Long Beach’s OG artists Warren G, producer of Regulate...G Funk Era, which featured The Dove Shack in “This is the Shack.” The group released their first album in 1995 with the hit single, “Summertime in the LBC.”

The lineup also features George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, Zapp, DJ Quik and Suga Free, The Original Mary Jane Girls, Slick Rick and KRS-One.

Additionally, Tha Dogg Pound will be returning to the Queen Mary after performing for the One Love Cali Reggae Fest in February.

FESTIVALIndependent soul and Mexican food will be catered courtesy of Trap Kitchen, All Flavor No Grease, Taco Mell, A Little Taste of China and Three Stakxs Kitchen.

The festival is open for all ages. Doors open at noon. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00AM for the earlybird price of $75.

Purchase tickets and find out more information here.



Queen Mary Park is located at 1126 Queens Highway.