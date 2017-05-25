Ozomatli and DW3 to Headline 6th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival

Photo of Ozomatli, courtesy of the 6th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival.

Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, in partnership with District 7 Councilmember Robert Uranga, announced Wednesday that the 6th Annual Uptown Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 at Houghton Park.

“I'm pleased to partner with Vice Mayor Richardson for this year's Uptown Jazz Festival,” Councilmember Uranga said in a statement. “This annual event is always a memorable day, and brings Long Beach together to enjoy great bands, great company, and great food.”

The headliners this year are Ozomatli, the Los Angeles-based band whose latest recording, Nonstop: Mexico → Jamaica, an album of classic and contemporary Mexican hits reimagined with a Jamaican feel, is full of the music that many of the band members grew up listening to. Their success as the “Dioses del Baile,” or “Gods of Dance,” represents the city and the region’s eclectic culture.

DW3 is a Southern California R&B, funk and contemporary urban jazz powerhouse. This will be the sixth year the ensemble has performed at the Uptown Jazz Festival, bringing the latin soul-inspired and harmonious voices of DamonReel, Eric and William Mondragon to the stage.

“The Uptown Jazz Festival is always a fun way to celebrate our community, listen to great music, and kick off the summer,” Vice Mayor Richardson said in a statement. “This year, I am thrilled to bring the high energy and renowned band Ozomatli and local favorite DW3 to Uptown. It’s going to be a great show that the entire family can enjoy!”



The festival will take place from 11:00AM to 7:30PM at Houghton Park, and is free and open to the public. The community can come to the park and enjoy music, food trucks, vendor booths, a Kids Zone, and more. All are encouraged to bring blankets and low-seated lawn chairs, however canopies are not allowed.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here. Vendors can still apply to be a part of the festival by calling (562) 570-6137 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by June 1.

Houghton Park is located at 6301 Myrtle Avenue.