IN PICTURES: Throwback Fiesta at the Queen Mary Brings Out Fans with Rock Nostalgia

Photos by John Rome Cabanatan.

The Woody Show’s Throwback Fiesta at The Queen Mary was a flashback to bands that streamed the airwaves from coast to coast during the 90’s and early 2000’s, setting the tone for a night of nostalgia with performances from Eve 6, The Spin Doctors, Smash Mouth, Royal Machines and Sugar Ray.

Fans of all ages walked the venue aimlessly, clutching their international cuisines like Vietnamese, Italian and vegan as well as plastic cups of booze, listening to songs of heartache, love and “firsts” that made them miss the simpler times. DJ Hed kept the good vibes flowing in between sets with other 90s and early 2000s classics that had people singing and dancing from the food trucks all the way to snake-like port-o-potty lines.



With his charismatic showmanship on stage, The Spin Doctors frontman Chris Barron proved that despite the lapse in time, one is never too old to rock out. Smash Mouth’s energetic lead singer, Steve Harwell, continued the throwback fiesta by playing their hit classics I’m a Believer, All Star, and Walkin’ on the Sun all while sipping a cranberry vodka, setting the mood for the much anticipated performance by Newport Beach’s own Sugar Ray.



Mark McGrath’s presence onstage brought back memories of questionable 90’s pop culture fashion with his frosted highlights and beach boy image. Even two decades later he still retains the image and persona that people loved when they first heard his songs. Mark reminisced about the days before smartphones with Answer the Phone, had fans swaying their arms to Fly, and jabbed at his unknown foreshadowing of the end of the Sugar Ray era with “When It’s Over”.

But for the fans, it clearly wasn’t over with super group Royal Machines’ final performance that included Mark McGrath, Billy Morrison, Chris Chaney, Dave Navarro, Donovan Leitch and Josh Freese.