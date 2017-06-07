Nasty Woman Concert Series to Premiere at diPiazza’s in Long Beach

Image courtesy of Nasty Woman Concert Series.

The Nasty Woman Concert Series (NWCS), designed to bring together the women’s community through the healing power of music and comedy, will kick off on July 8 at diPiazza’s Lounge in Long Beach before traveling throughout California and the West Coast.

“We are excited and proud to be the venue for this wonderful and vital concert series,” Mark diPiazza, owner of diPiazza’s Lounge, said in a statement. “DiPiazza’s Lounge has always supported musicians and talent, especially those who seek to help the greater good with their performance. We look forward to The Nasty Woman Concert Series and being a part of history.”

​ ​

The Nasty Woman Concert Series is produced by Nasty Woman Concerts, LLC with proceeds from the 2017 shows benefiting The L-Project Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization aiming to "empower lesbians, bisexual and transgender women through the intersection of art, health and technology." Inspired by “the ashes of the ERA movement and the polarizing U.S. presidential election of 2016,” NWCS performers for the inaugural show are female-fronted.

​

“We are excited to be the named beneficiary of the NWCS’s 2017 proceeds,” Chris Baldwin, president of the L-Project’s LA chapter, said in a statement. “We think the NWCS is well-aligned with our mission: to create safe places for women of all gender identities and sexual orientations, and their allies.”



The line-up includes No Small Children, who played the theme song for the latest Ghostbusters movie (2016) and for the soundtrack of the Netflix original series, "Santa Clarita Diet" with Drew Barrymore. Also headlining will be Kelly Mantle,who appeared on Season 6 of “RuPaul's Drag Race” and has guest-starred on “The New Normal,”“Rizzoli & Isles,” “Eagleheart,”“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” among other television shows.



Joining the lineup is local band Shitting Glitter (headed by NWCS co-founder, Amy Crosby), Abby and the Myth, Dyke March headliners Doll Parts, and Wendy Ho, the “number one female drag queen in the country” and Billboard top 10 comedic recording artist, as emcee.



“If the 1997 Lilith Fair and the 2017 Women’s March were to get married, The Nasty Woman Concert Series would be their first born child,” Susan McKenna, CEO of NWCS, said in a statement. “We anticipate the series expanding across the country to New York City and Washington, D.C., to name a few.”



Other activities will include vendors, a tarot card reader, photo booths and more. Premiere sponsors for the Nasty Woman Concert Series are A Great Event and diPiazza’s Lounge.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the website here and the Facebook event page here.



DiPiazza’s Lounge is located at 5205 East Pacific Coast Highway.