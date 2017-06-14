sunsoaked  

KASKADE Announces “SunSoaked” Performance in Long Beach This July

Image taken from KASKADE.

Electronic DJ and record producer Kaskade announced yesterday through Twitter that he’ll be bringing his music to Long Beach this July.

In a series of tweets about spending time on the beach with the hashtag “SunSoaked,” Kaskade wrote, “…it has been a dream of mine to have a show here in Southern California on the beach with my friends and family all around me…” before announcing his July 15 show in Long Beach.



SunSoaked comes after KASKADE’s record-breaking show at the Los Angeles Convention Center last year. He also recently collaborated with deadmau5 on “Beneath With Me,” which quickly became a hit. Fans can sign up here to be alerted about pre-sale tickets.

With the inaugural Agenda Festival to take place that same date at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, it’s sure to be a jam packed day for music fans heading to Long Beach.

 

 

