Pet Projects: Local Pet Publication Caters to KItties This Season

There’s no such thing as competition in the animal-rescue and –welfare community. Many of the Long Beach-area rescue teams and our shelter work with one another. I feel the same kinship with publications that have the well-being of pets as their only focus.

Petsguide is the best example I’ve ever seen of complete journalistic dedication to cats and dogs. First of all, it’s free—you can pick it up at veterinary offices and pet-friendly businesses, among other locations. Second, it’s local. They publish quarterly out of Los Alamitos, and all of their events, businesses and resources are in Long Beach and the surrounding cities. Third, if you can’t find a print copy, their website, accessible at the link on their name, has everything from coupons to critter parties, and you can sign up there for The Scoop, Petguide’s free quarterly newsletter.

Fourth and best, there are resources not only for people who want to shower their buddies with the best but also for those who are experiencing difficulty and need assistance.

“We’re all about giving resources to pet owners to make their lives better,” publisher Liz Davis said. And yes, they are.

And fifth—and this is completely subjective on my part—the winter/spring edition is a veritable Whitmans’ Sampler—but a lot tastier and more nutritious—of resources, tips and insights about cats, cats, cats! Davis, in her Publisher’s Note, practically apologizes for having devoted the nine years of publishing Petsguide to dogs, while neglecting “that independent and totally ‘unique’ creature that is probably rubbing up against your leg right now.’”

This issue contains advice on everything feline: adoption, differences among breeds, events, keeping that smell out of the house, cat safety and even breaking up cat fights. One page offers four ways to directly volunteer to better the lives of homeless kitties.

And yes, there’s dog stuff in there, too.

Davis and her group also publish Kidsguide, which you can think of as the human-child equivalent of Petsguide. If you have any questions or suggestions for resources, contact the magazine at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

And now, in that spirit, here are three great candidates for adoption, from Zoey’s Place cat rescue. “We rescue small, but we rescue well” is Zoey’s Place’s motto, but what can be added is “We rescue the distressed and compromised, but we make them well.” If any of these fine felines strikes your fancy, please contact Zoey’s Place at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Tanner, 8 months old, was rescued from Long Beach Animal Care Services by Zoey’s Place. He’s great with dogs, and the rescuers call him “the easiest boy ever.”

Linus came from our shelter, too. He’s 11 months old, playful and awfully sweet.

Turkish Angoras are white cats with plenty of personality and affection. Roman, rescued from East L.A., has this designation, and it fits. He’s 11 months old and is a soft, gentle boy.

And yes, there are dogs in here, too.

Lucy and Ethel are a team of inseparable siblings. They’re small dogs—Lucy weighs 10 pounds, and Ethel weighs 7 pounds. They’re 7 to 8 months old, and are funny, affectionate and playful. They love people of all ages, and cats and other dogs of all sizes. They’ve been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed and are at a private rescue, waiting patiently for someone to love them forever. If you’re interested in these girls, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, January 7, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new best friend and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, January 14, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Ongoing

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics. Please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step.Visit link for details

BARK Therapy Dogs Library Appearances

Various area libraries (Long Beach events generally held on Saturdays)

Free event

Dogs love unconditionally. They don’t judge or criticize. And they love a good story. Bring your children to the library to read to these lovely therapy dogs, and watch their confidence in their reading ability grow.

BARK (Beach Animals Reading with Kids) is an all-volunteer group dedicated to increasing children’s reading skills as well as interacting with pets. Check the calendar page on the group’s website, and find out more about this terrific organization.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.