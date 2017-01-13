Be Part of ACS's Success—Adopt!

Virtually Pets

2016 saw a steady decrease in euthanasia and impound and an increase in adoptions, rescue pulls and pet/owner reunion—a five-year trend, in fact (see “Long Beach Animal Care Services Ends Another Year with Record-Breaking Statistics”). A lot of factors are at work here; the article mentioned most of them, and I’ll repeat it: Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) staff and volunteers’ own efforts to publicize cats, dogs and rabbits through their Facebook page and other social media as well as offsite adoption events; low-cost or no-cost spay/neuter resources, notably Fix Long Beach and the vouchers provided by Friends of Long Beach Animals; and a ton of rescuers too numerous to name but that have all been featured in The Scratching Post. Disclaimer: I’ve supported them all.

Live release includes adoptions, release to rescues and pet/owner reunion. Graph courtesy of ACS

It’s true that ACS isn’t no-kill—yet—but I feel that it’s a goal that’s going to need everyone in the community involved in. One good way to do it is to make ACS your first stop when you want a cat, a dog or a rabbit to take to a forever home. Here are some candidates:

Shelter staff and volunteers call KZ, ID#A583242, a “cute little man dog”! He’s an adorable and sweet little 6-year-old basset hound/pit mix who came to ACS scared, fearful and timid. But he’s opening up more and more each day and now comes running over as fast as his short little legs can carry him!

Chubby little Pebbles, ID#A583650, is a 6-year-old pittie girl whose human abandoned her outside a pet-supply store the day before Christmas Eve. She’s social and jolly but was probably a backyard dog and had had a few litters. Pebbles embodies everything that the animal community is trying to combat—abandonment, breeding, neglect—and a loving owner is needed to come forward and give her life some meaning. And she’ll return the favor!

Every cat deserves a loving home and a place to live out a full life. This includes seniors. Baby,ID#A581624, and Girl, ID#A581626, are two spayed senior bonded lady cats. They are both bashful because they’re confused as to why they aren’t home—they were abandoned by their owner and really need a new place to be a pair and live out their years in purring mode. They’ll do very well together.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, January 14, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

California Turtle & Tortoise Club, Care Society Chapter Long Beach: How to Build a Tortoise House

Friday, January 20, 7:30PM, University Baptist Church, 3434 Chatwin Avenue, Long Beach

Free event

Bring your little horny friend to this hands-on event that will show you how to keep the little guy in the shade. See the website for more information.

Fix Long Beach Pre-Valentine’s Day Fund-Raiser

Saturday, February 28, 6:00PM–9:00PM, Liberty Art Gallery, 435 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach

Tickets $25 preordered on website, $30 at door, to include entrance, appetizers, and wine, beer or soda

Sweets for your sweet, whether they be on four legs, two legs or any legs, can be had at this event. Get a head start on Valentine’s Day shopping with a silent auction, an art show, a crafts fair and lots more. Most importantly, know that all proceeds will go toward providing free spay/neuter procedures for people who cannot afford it and all the incidentals that go with it!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, February 14, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new best friend and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Ongoing

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step. Visit this link for details

BARK Therapy Dogs Library Appearances

Various area libraries (Long Beach events generally held on Saturdays)

Free event

Dogs love unconditionally. They don’t judge or criticize. And they love a good story. Bring your children to the library to read to these lovely therapy dogs, and watch their confidence in their reading ability grow.

BARK (Beach Animals Reading with Kids) is an all-volunteer group dedicated to increasing children’s reading skills as well as interacting with pets. Check the calendar page on the group’s website, and find out more about this terrific organization.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.