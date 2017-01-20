My Own Inauguration into Rescue

Virtually Pets

Story photos by Kate Karp

Animals are brought into shelters for a number of reasons, and rescues proactively bring them in for the same ones. Cats, dogs and rabbits in independent rescues are pulled from shelters if they’re in peril of euthanasia, voluntarily saved via posts on social media, trapped and altered, and literally pulled off the streets. That’s why rescues are called rescues.

On Sunday, there was a shout-out from one of the local cat rescues—the Little Lion Foundation. A black-and-white kitten was running the street and hiding under cars north of downtown, and one of the volunteers, Breanna, was frantically trying to save the little guy’s life but couldn’t lay a hand on him. She needed some help cornering him.

I’ve never done a street rescue before—I’m usually tapping away at the keyboard writing about people who do them. But I had a sort of free day, and I figured I’d go down there. It’s a kitten, I figured, how hard could it be?

So, I schlepped a carrier, a can of cat food and one of those little frozen-food trays down to the area. Fellow Fix Long Beach volunteer Elizabeth texted me and asked if I needed her help, which I gratefully accepted.

We were crouching down looking under cars when a man and his little girl came along. “You looking for the kitties?” he said. The dish of food I was waving around was of course a clue—but kitties? Plural?

It was a mom and her two kittens—the black-and-white and a gray-and-white—and they were in residence in someone’s driveway. The gray kitten looked like hell—filthy dirty with a gooped-up nose. Mom looked OK, and they all welcomed lunch. The homeowner came out and asked us what the heck we thought we were doing. “They’re not my cats!” she staunchly asserted. “People keep bothering me about the dang cats, and I keep saying, not mine! She’s been coming around for a long time and having kittens and peeing everywhere.” We assured her that we were going to catch them—somehow—and make sure none of them have kittens again. We also thanked her for not hurting them. She seemed satisfied.

Mama and her family

Breanna, the woman who’d originally posted the kitten, showed up with her third-grader, Jacob. Like any kid of an animal rescuer, Jacob knew exactly what to do, and the neighbor who showed us where the family was also helped. With Jacob, Elizabeth, Breanna and the neighbor gentleman, the cats were blanketed and trapped.

The kittens were the first to be captured. Mama was attracted by leaving the carrier with the kittens in it and was slightly easier to catch--sort of.

Breanna, Jacob and neighbor child--extreme help.

Thanks also go to Santos Vazquez and his family. Long Beach may not be a village, but it's surely a community.

The entire capture took maybe an hour, and there was one nasty scratch to Elizabeth’s hand and a nip to Breanna’s finger, which fortunately was armored with a fingernail. From what other cat trappers have told me, though, this was nothing. The little guy turned out to be a little girl, and so did her sibling. Claudia Marie, the founder of Little Lion, named them after us: Elizabeth is the gray-and-white, Breanna the black-and-white, and the mom was named Mama Kate, probably because she’s the old lady.

Elizabeth proudly shows off her battle scar. Yes, antibiotics were applied, and this is a must!

The cats were taken to the Ambassador Veterinary Hospital in North Long Beach. All the cats had severe urinary tract infections, and poor Mama Kate has a leg that’s twisted inward, and she can barely move it. She’s also missing a few teeth, and Little Lion thinks that she was either kicked by a human or hit by a car. The leg may have to be amputated, but Mama Kate turned out to be quite tame, and the kids are getting over the hissies. They’re all going to be well cared for by the Little Lion volunteers and will be up for adoption as soon as they’re ready.

Elizabeth Jr. cleaned up pretty good. Photo courtesy of Little Lion Foundation

Rescues, however, are independently funded, and right now, funds are needed for the girls’ recovery. If you can help, please donate through Facebook at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The little family may look a little rough, but so did the cats in the photos to follow. They all had rotten beginnings, but take a look at what love and caring can do for them. These cats are all available for adoptions into forever homes. If you’re interested in any of them, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . More adoption information and photos of other Little Lions can be found here.

Photos courtesy of Little Lion Foundation

June is a 7-month-old calico. She’s a super-sweet girl who only wants your attention. She loves to cuddle and play. She was found in a nursing home in Long Beach where the workers their fed Ensure to her and her siblings—well meaning, certainly, but they never had fed from their mother and her siblings didn’t survive. It was in fact a struggle for June, but she’s now a happy, healthy little girl that will always remain a small cat. She is very well socialized with kids, cats and dogs big and small.

Young Dumbledore was rescued from Long Beach Animal Care Services when there were no more empty kennels. This little guy is a bit shy at first meeting, but settles in right aways and is one of the most lovable kittens there are! He is very playful and does great with any cat he meets. He is a bit nervous around dogs, but with proper introduction, he can be great with them quickly!

Amara is an 8-month-old tuxedo girl who takes a little time to feel safe in a new environment. She was found as a stray and put through a TNR program. We saw her coming out of the vet on her way back out to the street at only 3 months old and very frightened, and we instantly knew we had to save her. She is a bit shy at first, but once she knows you, she is the most lovable girl ever. She would do best in a home with another cat and is also well socialized with dogs big and small.

Athena, a seal-point Siamese, was rescued off the streets of Long Beach along with her three babies. All were severely emaciated, anemic from flea infestation, and had severe URIs, causing two kittens to pass within two days of rescue. Athena was healing from a severe wound to her eye. She had been impaled in her eye that came out of the top of her head. She was left with a bit of muscle damage to her eye, making her a bit cross-eyed, but miraculously, her vision and brain are just fine. She is a sweet girl who is well socialized with dogs and cats.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

California Turtle & Tortoise Club, Care Society Chapter Long Beach: How to Build a Tortoise House

Friday, January 20, 7:30PM, University Baptist Church, 3434 Chatwin Avenue, Long Beach

Free event

Bring your little horny friend to this hands-on event that will show you how to keep the little guy in the shade. See the website for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo Fund-Raiser for Fix Long Beach

Saturday, January 22, 4:00PM, Paradise Bar and Restaurant, 1800 E. Broadway, Long Beach

No cover charge (!); food and alcohol prices according to menu; bingo tickets $1 each

Late afternoons on Sundays are a drag, right? Well, you ain’t seen nuthin’. The Paradise is hosting Drag Queen Bingo this Sunday, and all the proceeds that those gorgeous ladies squeeze out of us will go toward Fix Long Beach’s spay/neuter program. Food and wine are available at menu prices, and there are a few silly prizes. Strap one on with us!

Fix Long Beach Pre-Valentine’s Day Fund-Raiser

Saturday, February 28, 6:00PM–9:00PM, Liberty Art Gallery, 435 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach

Tickets $25, to include entrance, appetizers, and wine, beer or soda

Sweets for your sweet, whether they be on four legs, two legs or any legs, can be had at this event. Get a head start on Valentine’s Day shopping with a silent auction, an art show, a crafts fair and lots more. Most importantly, know that all proceeds will go toward providing free spay/neuter procedures for people who cannot afford it and all the incidentals that go with it!

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, February 11, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, February 14, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new best friend and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Ongoing

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) Invitation to Join Its Board

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA), the most venerable animal-welfare organization in Long Beach, is inviting pet-community members and any animal-loving human to apply to fill an opening on the FOLBA board. If you have some time to spend and a passion for our feline and canine friends, and if you are looking for the rewards that can come with volunteerism, FOLBA would love to hear from you. Contact FOLBA at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (562) 988-SNIP.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step. Visit link for details

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.