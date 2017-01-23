PDA—Congenital Heart Disease in Dogs

Photo by Callalloo Candcy.

A puppy will sometimes have a heart murmur that is found during its first exam. Some of these murmurs are harmless and go away as the puppy matures. In some cases, the murmur is a sign of a disease called patent ductus arteriosis (PDA). This disease is most commonly seen in the German shepherd. It also occurs in other breeds like Maltese, poodle, Keeshond, bichon frise and Chihuahua. The murmur associated with PDA has a characteristic whooshing sound, similar to a washing machine. If the murmur persists, a radiograph and EKG are performed. A definitive diagnosis is made by a cardiac ultrasound, called an echocardiogram.

Echocardiogram of the heart, using a Doppler (the red area) to observe the flow of blood through the heart. Photo courtesy of Long Beach Animal Hospital.

All mammals are born with a ductus arteriosis because it is essential for development of the fetus in utero. It brings oxygen from the mother to the developing fetus, bypassing the immature and unusable lungs of the fetus. Once the puppy is born, it is able to use its own lungs, and the ductus arteriosis is no longer needed and stops working. When this does not happen, as is the case with some puppies, it becomes a patent ductus arteriosis. This causes an abnormal flow of blood between the heart and lungs, leading to heart failure over weeks or months if left untreated.

We try to treat this problem long before this happens. The treatment of choice is surgery to stop the abnormal flow of blood through the ductus arteriosis, making it no longer patent. It corrects the problem, and the dog will lead a normal life with no heart problems. Early detection is important before any problems such as difficulty breathing, tiring easily or blue gums show up. This condition underscores the importance of early exams in all young animals.

