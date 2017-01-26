Community Invited to Animal Shelter Open House on Saturday

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) saw another record year of continuous lowering of euthanasia rates and raise of the number of pets released to adoptive homes, pulled for adoption by rescues, and reunited with their human companions. On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00AM until noon, the community is invited to share ACS’s accomplishments and highlights in 2016 and tour the shelter afterward.

“Thanks to our hardworking staff, dedicated volunteers, partners, rescue groups and the community, 2016 proved to be another record-setting year for saving animals in our city,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “There’s more work to do and I’m looking forward to working with the community this year to achieve even better results for our shelter.”

Current statistics show a steady drop in euthanasia and impounds since 2011 and a similar rise in live release, which includes adoption, rescue pulls and owner reunions. Species-specific stats—cats and dogs—also show the same downward trend. Graphics courtesy of ACS.

The Mayor will join ACS manager Ted Stevens in detailing shelter achievements and will also present awards in recognition of outstanding organizations and volunteers. Endeavors for 2017, shelter improvements, upcoming partnerships and opportunities will also be highlighted, and information about volunteering, spay/neuter programs, animal care and all ACS programs will be made available.

Anna Wong, Long Beach’s Community Cats Lead, accepts the 1 Too Many Award for Christi Metropole, founder and director of Stray Cat Alliance (SCA). SCA has been vital in stemming the birth of unwanted kittens through their trap/spay-neuter/return program. Photo by Kate Karp.

Douglass Pennington, shown with ACS former resident Tiny Tim, received the Spirit of Dr. Eslinger Award in 2016. This award is given to a volunteer who has gone above and beyond. Like his twin, Mr. Claus, Pennington’s sleigh is available at any hour to transport animals for adoption. Photo by Kate Karp.

Light refreshments will be served. No RSVP is needed, and all residents, friends and guests are welcome to attend. For more information, visit the ACS website or call (562) 570-PETS (7387).

ACS is located at 7700 East Spring Street, at the entrance to El Dorado Park. No parking fees apply to shelter guests. The Open House will take place Saturday, January 28, between 10:00AM and noon.