Potbellied Pigs—Part 1

This is the first part of a two-part article about the evolution of these snorty little guys from pork chop to pet.

Originating in Vietnam and Thailand in the 1960s, mini-pigs were developed primarily as food. After importation into Canada in the 1980s to be put on display in zoos, they became a fad pet in the United States. We see them periodically at LBAH.

Before you adopt one of these cuties, you must be aware of some of their medical needs. According to Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS), any type of pig is illegal to own in Long Beach. If you live in an area that is zoned for horses, you must have a special permit to possess a pig.

Pigs are stubborn but usually food driven. Basic commands such as “sit” are easily learned. Pigs also like to nest and will root for this purpose. This is a natural behavior and can damage furniture, carpet and walls.

If a pig escapes from an enclosure, it can be very difficult to catch. It is important to teach pigs to tolerate a pig harness and leash walking when they are young. It’s also important to resize the harness as the pig grows. Collars don’t work well on pigs!

Harness your hog. Photo courtesy of Alvaro German Vilela

Mini-pigs housed indoors should have their own particular space, for example, a laundry room, with an elimination area in one corner, and a sleeping-and-eating area in another corner.

Pigs can be litter trained because of a natural proclivity to eliminate in one area. A litter box with the side cut down to accommodate easy entry and exit may be used for elimination. Nontoxic material should be used for litter because pigs are curious and tend to chew on everything. A blanket may be provided to allow the pig to burrow under and partially satisfy the need to root while indoors. A box of dirt is another alternative.

Mini-pigs housed outdoors should have a large pen (over 50 square feet per pig) with a structure within to provide sleeping, feeding and watering areas. Pigs will use dirt for elimination, and daily removal of feces and addition of fresh dirt to cover and absorb urine is essential.

Hay or straw may be added to partially satisfy the need to root. However, rooted-up pen ground should be filled in with fresh dirt from time to time. Fencing should be well secured in the ground to prevent it from being rooted up, but it should also be portable so that the entire pen can be moved periodically, giving access to fresh, clean dirt.

The old pen dirt should then be smoothed out and left unused for several months before being used again. If pens are maintained on solid surfaces (concrete pads), feces and urine should be removed daily and fresh hay or straw provided as needed. Water dispensers must be secured to keep pigs from spilling the water by rooting or damaging the device by chewing it.

Part 2 of '”Potbellied Pigs” will further explain indoor and outdoor housing and what to be careful of as well as diseases and conditions that the little porkers are subject to. For more information on potbellied pigs, visit LBAH’s link.