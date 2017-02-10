Adopt a Pet at Haute Dogs' National Mutt Show and Adoption Fair

Virtually Pets

Talk about putting your heart into your business—the suitably named Live Love Pet Care and Rescue’s goal is to make sure that as many unwanted pets as possible live their given lives out, showered by love first by the organization and then by forever owners. Live Love is run by Emily and Sam Ghosh, two unflagging animal rescuers and advocates. Their little company is a literal mom-and-pop business—they have a little girl who’s known about the loving treatment of animals since she was in the womb. The company also offers pet-sitting and dog-walking services.

On Sunday, February 12, Live Love will be at the Adoption Fair at Haute Dogs' National Mutt Show. Here are a few of their rescues who'll be straining at the leash to go home—read about how Live Love reached out to support them.

All photos courtesy of Live Love

Bella

Are you looking for a mellow and loving Valentine who’ll dote on you 24/7? Allow us to introduce you to Bella! Bella is a shepherd mix between 6 and 8 years old. She's house trained, quiet and ready to find her forever home! She loves guys and is also a fan of women, but she really bonds well with men. She's social with other dogs of all sizes but isn't a fan of cats. Bella is a charmer, her smiling eyes and sweet disposition will win you over and make your days all the happier. If you're interested in adopting, Bella will be waiting by the laptop for your email!

Rocky

Meet Rocky, who was sprung from Long Beach Animal Care Services. This boy was an owner surrender and was terrified in the shelter—he wasn't even able to be handled for an exam! But lo and behold, out of the shelter, showered with love—and look at him smile! Huge thanks to the staff at LBACS, our rescue team and Rocky's foster mom. Another happy pup safe with our rescue team—goodness, it feels good!

Maxine, with her foster mom

Maxine, who’s between the ages of 4 and 6, is a Lab/Ridgeback/hound mix, is the sweetest girl you'll ever meet! Maxine loves all adults, children and other pets and is the epitome of easygoing and social! She makes sure that her presence is known if she wants your attention by lovingly resting her head in your lap or nudging your hand for some love. Maxine does well on leash once she gets over the initial excitement of walk time! She's not a jumper, she's not a barker, but she is a fan of belly rubs and sunbathing! This sweet mellow gal is an excellent companion and would be a perfect first-time family dog! Or any time!

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, February 11, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Moon Cat Café Mobile Fundraiser for Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Saturday, February 11, 11:00AM–4:00PM, PetSmart at Shops at Rossmoor, 12341 Seal Beach Blvd, Seal Beach

Menu prices applicable

As far as we’re concerned, this had to happen—a cat café that comes to you! Moon Cat Café is wheeling over to the Seal Beach PetSmart to serve up gourmet coffee and goodies to enjoy while you’re cuddling with the cats and kittens that Helen Sanders CatPAWS has for adoption in the shop. 10 percent of all proceeds will go directly to CatPAWS. Anything you need for your new furry friend in the store, coffee for you. What more could you want?

Haute Dogs National Mutt Show and Pet Adoption Fair

Sunday, February 12, 9:30AM–4:00PM, Marine Stadium, 5225 Paoli Way, Long Beach

$10 per dog to enter if done online, $20 at gate. Free to spectate; $5 to reserve a chair

The venerable Beautiful Bulldog Contest has continually evolved annually to be an inclusive canine competition. It’s now called the National Mutt Show! Bulldogs, of course, will be featured in their own contest, and there will be 20 others that include Best Senior, Best Costume, Best Junior Handler (that sounds two-legged—told you they’re inclusive) and Best Dog with a Disability! Prizes will be offered. The event’s Pet Adoption Fair features adoptable cats and dogs from Live Love Pet Rescue (see Virtually Pets), Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, The Cat Cove, Southern California Bulldog Rescue, PATCH Rescue and Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue (corgis, of corgs). So if you don’t have your own dog or would like a cat, or your own needs a buddy, there are lots of lovable pets who need a good, forever home. Click this link for registration and all details.

Helen Sanders CatPAWS ‘Give Love’ Adoption Event

Through Saturday, February 14

$14 adoption fee for cats 3 years of age and older

CatPAWS is pleased to partner with Best Friends Animal Society in its Give Love promotion! Adoption fee for selected cats over 3 years old will be just $14 through Valentine's Day! With a nod to Grace Slick, “Wouldn't you love somebody to love?” Click the link for an application.

Ecologist Dr. Michael Tuma will present at the next Turtle and Tortoise Club meeting. Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Turtle and Tortoise Club

Turtle and Tortoise Club Meeting, Featuring ecologist Dr. Michael Tuma

Friday, February 17, 7:30PM, University Baptist Church, 3434 Chatwin Avenue, Long Beach

Free event

The Care Society Chapter of the Turtle and Tortoise Club will host a presentation from Dr. Michael Chatwin, an Ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, chair-elect and newsletter editor for the Desert Tortoise Council, member of the Inland Empire CTTC and a lifelong lover of turtles and tortoises. The slideshow presentation, “What I Learned About the Evolution of Fighting in Tortoises” will be an overview of his thesis on the subject. Turtles and their well-behaved human guests are always welcome.

Camden Harbor View and Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Adoption Event

Saturday, February 25, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Camden Harbor View Apartments Welcome Center, 40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach

$20 adoption fee

Save some money on an adoption fee, save what you would have spent on a pet deposit, and most importantly, save a little life. Camden Harbor View is teaming with ACS to make it easier for people with pets to find a pet-friendly place to rent, or live in one and want a pet but cannot handle the fee. The complex will waive the $500 pet fee for any pet adopted at this event—this applies to current and future residents! That’s plenty of money left to buy everything your new friend needs. If you don’t live at Camden Harbor View, you still get the discount.

Companion Species Park Jam

Saturday, February 25, noon–4:00PM, Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro

Free to attend; sales prices for auction items

Enjoy music, snacks with your little members of the species at the Jam! Auction items for bidding; free pet clinic, and first 150 guests will receive vaccinations at no cost. If you don’t have a pet to bring along, adopt one here!

spcaLA Dine and Donate: Elbows Mac ’n’ Cheese

Tuesday, February 28, 11:00AM–9:00PM, Elbows Mac ’n’ Cheese, 11405 South Street, Cerritos

Menu prices apply

Bring the above flier in to Elbows or present it digitally, and spcaLA will get 50 percent of the tab, and you’ll get a lovely, gooey plate of cheesy comfort food!

Saving Orphaned Kittens Workshop

Wednesday, March 1, 6:00PM–7:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Free event

During kitten season, shelters are flooded with unwanted newborn kittens found in yards, under houses, thrown in garbage cans and luckily found in time. Can you help be part of the solution? Come to this fantastic workshop presented by The Little Lion Foundation in conjunction with Helen Sanders CatPAWS.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, March 4, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

March forth to Pet Food Express to find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Marine Mammal Care Center Presents ‘Marine Mammal Madness!’

Sunday, March 19, 4:00PM–8:00PM, Think Cafe, 302 West 5th Street, San Pedro

Adults, $60

The public’s generosity in 2016 helped us provide quality care for 450 seals and sea lions in 2016. This fund-raiser is a great opportunity for you to help us continue this work and to enjoy the music of Andy & Renee, sample food and drink, bid in a silent auction, enter opportunity drawings, win prizes and much more! We invite you to learn more about MMCC Los Angeles and the vital community service we provide through your support. You'll be able to meet our board of directors and speak to our fundraising ambassadors as to how you can support Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles. Your ticket entitles you to two drinks and a great array of appetizers (not to mention that part of the ticket price is tax deductible).

Ongoing

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) Invitation to Join Its Board

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA), the most venerable animal-welfare organization in Long Beach, is inviting pet-community members and any animal-loving human to apply to fill an opening on the FOLBA board. If you have some time to spend and a passion for our feline and canine friends, and if you are looking for the rewards that can come with volunteerism, FOLBA would love to hear from you.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step. Visit link for details.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.