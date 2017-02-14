Freeway Dogs Update: A Cinderella Tail, and a Valentine’s Day Search for the Beautiful (Step)Sister

Photos courtesy of spcaLA

A little over a year ago, Tiffani Kuuipo Tobe of Santa Ana led police on a wild chase down Southern California freeways from the 91 in Buena Park to the 710 in Long Beach (“Woman Who Led CHP on Pursuit Ending in Long Beach Pleads Not Guilty to Animal Abuse, Drunk Driving Charge”). When California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers finally stopped the car with the use of a PIT maneuver, Tobe exited the vehicle along with two pit bull terrier adults and four puppies, who bounded up to the patrolmen and attempted to engage them with play.

The dogs were taken to Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS), and Tobe was taken to jail (“Long Beach Freeway Dogs Update: The Road Home”). The story didn’t end happily for Tobe—after failing to show up in court for this charge and a previous one involving animal abuse, a bizarre series of incidents ended with her jumping from a moving bus and dying of apparent heart failure.

The dogs, however, made out great. ACS shares the Pitchford Companion Animal Village facility with spcaLA, which holds the lease. As part of the partnership between spcaLA and ACS, the former has the option to pull certain pets from ACS, and so spcaLA pulled all six dogs. The puppies got adopted right away, as puppies often will, leaving adult “sisters” Brittney and Honey awaiting forever homes.

While at spcaLA, Brittney had the good luck to be chosen along with five other spcaLA dogs to work with students from East Whittier Middle School in spcaLA’s violence-prevention program, Teaching Love and Compassion (TLC). The program educates students about building self-esteem, dealing with bullying and being bullied, and having patience, empathy and compassion for humans and animals. And shelter dogs are their training liaisons—they help in these aspects several days a week and return to their home base at spcaLA.

spcaLA's TLC program engages shelter dogs to help young students stop the cycle of violence they get caught up in. Brittany was a star teacher!

Brittney had been working at the school in January when she was spotted at spcaLA by someone else who recognized her special qualities. As with any good parent, Brittney’s new mom allowed her big girl to finish the TLC program before taking her home for good. Brittney graduated in a ceremony at the school on a Thursday afternoon on February 2.

Brittney gets her diploma, with her young buddy and her boss standing proudly by.

“It is a true testament to the dedication of the spcaLA staff and volunteers that Brittney has found her forever home,” said Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA president. “They regained her trust in humans as they helped her overcome her inhibitions. For her to finish her shelter stay working with kids is truly extraordinary.”

Honey is dressed for the party!

And what of Honey? Well, she needs you, and she’s all dressed for Valentine’s Day. She’s only two years old and loves rubs on her soft tan-and-white belly. Nichole Ornella, spcaLA’s adoption counselor, is working with Honey walking on a leash, sitting, lying down and following a lure. She’s particularly treat motivated, so a heart-shaped box of hot-dog bits and cheese squares would be ideal for courtship.

Honey and Brittney were deliberately kept in separate kennels when they were brought in so that there wouldn’t be separation issues if one was adopted without the other, Ornella said. Although Honey remembered her sister when she came for a visit and walked alongside her, she enjoys her solitude and needs to be an only dog. She definitely would not welcome any cats.

“She’s a good girl—it’s just that she needs to be the only spoiled child in the house,” Ornella said.

Cinderella’s sister would rather chase a ball than attend one. Any fairy godpeople out there?

Anyone interested in meeting Honey should call the spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach at (562) 570-7722 during business hours. The Village is located at 7700 East Spring Street in Long Beach, at the El Dorado Park Nature Center entrance. Entrance is free for Village visitors.

“Even miracles take a little time.”

~ Fairy Godmother, Walt Disney’s “Cinderella