Who Doesn't Love a Good Yard Sale?

Virtually Pets

If that who in the header is you, just skip down to the adoptions and events. The rest of you—get out early Saturday and Sunday morning—rain or shine, say the organizers—and riffle through the piles of good stuff that will be for sale (see Mark Your Calendar for the details). The best part of it all is that every cent of the proceeds will help fund two rescue organizations staffed by tireless volunteers, Live Love Pet Care and Rescue and The Little Lion Foundation.

Passionate hearts and willing bodies save a lot of pets, but they won’t pay the bills. Rescue organizations are in perpetual need of food, vaccinations and medical bills to heal sick animals. You know you love a yard sale (if you’ve read this far), so come along and help the pets. Here are a few Little Lions up for adoption, all pulled from Long Beach Animal Care Services. They won’t be on the sales table, but they’d definitely welcome a visit and a forever home.

Photos courtesy of The Little Lion Foundation

Delilah is a 4-month-old little girl. She was supposed to be part of a shelter/neuter/release (SNR) effort, but she had a wound in her neck that needed to be tended to. She is all healed up, spayed, vaccinated and tested, and is ready to go!

Romeo has quirky-looking ears because he’s an American curl mix. American curls are a breed of cat whose ears curl back from the face. The poor guy was surrendered to the shelter because he was being attacked by the new cats in the house, and he was always hiding under the bed. He is super-sweet and deserves a certain someone to hang out with and scratch behind those silly ears. He’s 4 years old and will be a lovely cat.

Gretel is a year old. She had been at the shelter since November and had no luck. She suffered from severe URI, hair loss from the stress of being cooped up in a shelter kennel, and—most horribly—her tail had been cut in half somehow. So she has a short tail, but she’s long on love and beauty. Contact The Little Lion Foundation on this link to adopt any of these cats, or drop by this weekend at the Cerritos PetSmart, 12741 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos. They’ll all be there for national adoption weekend!

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Turtle and Tortoise Club Meeting, Featuring ecologist Dr. Michael Tuma

Friday, February 17, 7:30PM, University Baptist Church, 3434 Chatwin Avenue, Long Beach

Free event

The Care Society Chapter of the Turtle and Tortoise Club will host a presentation from Dr. Michael Chatwin, an Ecologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, chair-elect and newsletter editor for the Desert Tortoise Council, member of the Inland Empire CTTC and

a lifelong lover of turtles and tortoises. The slideshow presentation, “What I Learned About the Evolution of Fighting in Tortoises” will be an overview of his thesis on the subject. Turtles and their well-behaved human guests are always welcome.

Big Garage Sale to Benefit Live Love Animal Rescue and The Little Lion Foundation

Saturday and Sunday, February 18–19, 7AM–3:00PM, 4145 Falcon Avenue, Long Beach

Item prices vary; all proceeds go to the rescues

You need a kid’s climbing toy? A table lamp emblazoned with racehorses? Maybe a set of fireplace tools with goose heads on them? They’ll all be up for sale along with the buyables mentioned on the above flyer, and as always, everyone wins! You’ll take home stuff that you may have been looking for as well as a few things you had no idea you wanted, and the cats and dogs in the care of the good people at these rescues will thrive! See you there!

Camden Harbor View and Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Adoption Event

Saturday, February 25, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Camden Harbor View Apartments Welcome Center, 40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach

$20 adoption fee

Save some money on an adoption fee, save what you would have spent on a pet deposit, and most importantly, save a little life. Camden Harbor View is teaming with ACS to make it easier for people with pets to find a pet-friendly place to rent, or live in one and want a pet but cannot handle the fee. The complex will waive the $500 pet fee for any pet adopted at this event—this applies to current and future residents! That’s plenty of money left to buy everything your new friend needs. If you don’t live at Camden Harbor View, you still get the discount.

Companion Species Park Jam

Saturday, February 25, noon–4:00PM, Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro

Free to attend; sales prices for auction items

Enjoy music, snacks with your little members of the species at the Jam! Auction items for bidding; free pet clinic, and first 150 guests will receive vaccinations at no cost. If you don’t have a pet to bring along, adopt one here!

spcaLA Dine and Donate: Elbows Mac ’n’ Cheese

Tuesday, February 28, 11:00AM–9:00PM, Elbows Mac ’n’ Cheese, 11405 South Street, Cerritos

Menu prices apply

Bring the above flier in to Elbows or present it digitally, and spcaLA will get 50 percent of the tab, and you’ll get a lovely, gooey plate of cheesy comfort food!

Saving Orphaned Kittens Workshop

Wednesday, March 1, 6:00PM–7:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Free event

During kitten season, shelters are flooded with unwanted newborn kittens found in yards, under houses, thrown in garbage cans and luckily found in time. Can you help be part of the solution? Come to this fantastic workshop presented by The Little Lion Foundation in conjunction with Helen Sanders CatPAWS.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, March 4, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

March forth to Pet Food Express to find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, March 11, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Marine Mammal Care Center Presents ‘Marine Mammal Madness!’

Sunday, March 19, 4:00PM–8:00PM, Think Cafe, 302 West 5th Street, San Pedro

Adults, $60

The public’s generosity in 2016 helped us provide quality care for 450 seals and sea lions in 2016. This fund-raiser is a great opportunity for you to help us continue this work and to enjoy the music of Andy & Renee, sample food and drink, bid in a silent auction, enter opportunity drawings, win prizes and much more! We invite you to learn more about MMCC Los Angeles and the vital community service we provide through your support. You'll be able to meet our board of directors and speak to our fund-raising ambassadors as to how you can support Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles. Your ticket entitles you to two drinks and a great array of appetizers (not to mention that part of the ticket price is tax deductible).

Ongoing

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) Invitation to Join Its Board

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA), the most venerable animal-welfare organization in Long Beach, is inviting pet-community members and any animal-loving human to apply to fill an opening on the FOLBA board. If you have some time to spend and a passion for our feline and canine friends, and if you are looking for the rewards that can come with volunteerism, FOLBA would love to hear from you. Contact FOLBA at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (562) 988-SNIP.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step. Visit link for details

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.