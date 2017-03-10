Call Out to Volunteer to Further No-Kill Efforts

These volunteer positions are vital to the continuance of the SCA’s adoption program, which directly saves the lives of Long Beach shelter cats. If you can help or at least share this information, the organization would be forever grateful. This is an urgent situation, and the cats are depending on us.

Please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you can help.

The main objective to SCA’s efforts and those of any good shelter or rescue is providing a good home for one of these characters. Here are some examples from SCA’s foster homes. You can adopt one whether you have time to volunteer or don’t.

This is Desi. She’s 5 ½ months old, super-loving and very silly! She loves to wrestle with her Chihuahua buddy in her foster home. She’s looking for a forever home with another cat and or dog that likes to be bossed around by a cat.

Lily is 6 ½ months old. She’s a beautiful tortie with a very loving personality and who delights in striking aristo-cat-ic poses. She's in love with other cats—and men! So, if you’re a cat guy, this gal’s for you! She likes women, too, but she’s a big flirt, so you know how that is!

And finally, there’s Michael Phelps. He is long and lean and a playing machine. He can doubtless swim as well but prefers not to. He’ll follow you around when he wants attention and even throw himself on your feet and roll if you ignore him. He loves everyone and everything!

Access this link to see all the SCA cats awaiting homes.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Graphic by Long Beach Symphony: POPS

Your Pet Onscreen!

Saturday, March 11, 8:00PM, Long Beach Symphony POPS! Concert, Long Beach Arena, 300 Ocean Avenue, Long Beach

Ticket prices start at $25; submission of your pet’s photo is free

Our pet-friendly city has upped its culture! Your pet’s image can now grace the screen during Long Beach Symphony’s multisensory “Symphonic Spectacular: See the Music” (see preview here), and you can enjoy a fitting tribute to them! Images of all the Baileys, Tiggers, Maxes and Bellas will be digitally projected while “Talk to the Animals” from Dr. Doolittle is jauntily performed by the Symphony Orchestra. You have up to 30 minutes before the concert to email your pets’ photos to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , using LBPets in the subject line, or submit them onsite up to 30 minutes prior to the concert. The entire spectacle promises to be delightful, featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Flight of the Bumblebee,” Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March,” “Galop” from Offenbach’s William Tell Overture, works by Strauss and Gershwin, a tribute to John Williams, and a medley of Beach Boys tunes—hopefully from Pet Sounds.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, March 11, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Gray the corgi enjoys a bath from a Helpful and Soaking Wet Honda Guy. Photo courtesy of SoCal Honda.

Sixth Annual Helpful Honda Pet Adoption

Saturday, March 11, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Rosie’s Dog Beach, 5000 East Ocean Avenue, Long Beach

Free event

The Helpful Honda Guys (and Girls) in Blue are at it again! They’re coming to Rosie’s to help SoCal’s two-legged residents find new four-legged friends with their sponsored pet adoption events, and one’s coming here to Rosie’s Dog Beach! Live Love Pet Care, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County and Barks of Love will be there with the deserving dogs who’d love to get a ride home forever. In addition, the Helpful Honda Guys will be doing something else “pawsome”—they’ll be providing free doggie washes, a fun pet-photo booth, complimentary leashes and food bowls, and doggy bags to those who visit and adopt!A supplies donation will also be made to each participating local shelter or rescue group.

The Guys and Girls in Blue will be holding other adoption events in March in the San Jacinto Valley, Van Nuys and Camarillo. Check this link for more information in the future.

Spring-Saving Adoption Event

Saturday, March 18, 10:00AM–3:00PM, Centinela Feed, 4700 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Adoption fees and dental prices apply

The saving at this event isn’t as much money as a life. Enjoy demonstrations, shop, and most importantly, visit all the pets from shelters and rescues in the Long Beach area and maybe take a new friend home. You won’t have to go far to get all the stuff that a pet needs—Centinela has it all!

Marine Mammal Care Center Presents ‘Marine Mammal Madness!’

Sunday, March 19, 4:00PM–8:00PM, Think Cafe, 302 West 5th Street, San Pedro

Adults, $60

The public’s generosity in 2016 helped us provide quality care for 450 seals and sea lions in 2016. This fund-raiser is a great opportunity for you to help us continue this work and to enjoy the music of Andy & Renee, sample food and drink, bid in a silent auction, enter opportunity drawings, win prizes and much more! We invite you to learn more about MMCC Los Angeles and the vital community service we provide through your support. You'll be able to meet our board of directors and speak to our fund-raising ambassadors as to how you can support Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles. Your ticket entitles you to two drinks and a great array of appetizers (not to mention that part of the ticket price is tax deductible).

‘Dancing with Dogs’ Benefit Recital and ‘Dogs Can Dance Classes’

Saturday, March 25, 4:00PM–5:30PM for recital, 10:30AM–4:30PM for classes; spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

See flier for prices

Oh, Miss Poofenwoof, you’re so light on your feet! See pups strut their stuff to the music with their human companions. And if your two legs can’t keep up with their four (or three, in some cases), learn the moves yourself at the classes! All funds go to spcaLA and its pets!

Mexican Meal Fund-Raiser for Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Monday, March 27, 11:00AM–9PM, Avila’s El Ranchito, 209 Main Street, Seal Beach

Prices according to menu

For over 40 years, Avila’s El Ranchito has cooked some of the best traditional Mexican food you can eat! It’s a Seal Beach institution, and the owners support their town! They’re also supporting an equally wonderful cat rescue, Helen Sanders CatPAWS with a generous donation of 20 percent of your tab on March 27. Come enjoy a fiesta for the felines!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, April 1, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

March forth to Pet Food Express to find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

spcaLA Fund-Raiser—Dine & Donate at Chipotle

Wednesday, April 5, 10:30AM–10:00PM, Various Chipotle LA County Locations (available here)

Prices vary according to menu

Mention "spcaLA Fundraiser" and 50 percent—half!—of your bill will be donated to help homeless shelter pets. A delicious way to raise funds!

Ongoing

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) Invitation to Join Its Board

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA), the most venerable animal-welfare organization in Long Beach, is inviting pet-community members and any animal-loving human to apply to fill an opening on the FOLBA board. If you have some time to spend and a passion for our feline and canine friends, and if you are looking for the rewards that can come with volunteerism, FOLBA would love to hear from you. Contact FOLBA at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (562) 988-SNIP.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step. Visit link for details

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.