It's Raining Cats, and We Need Umbrellas

It’s raining cats and cats. Kitten season, which lasts from late winter to fall, brings with it an increased shelter surrender of newborn kittens and unfixed mothers, if they’re located. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) is trying to balance the number of cats relegated to its facilities with rescue pulls, bottle-feeding programs and, of course, adoption, adoption, adoption.

If you find a motherless litter of kittens, you can be a bottle feeder yourself (more on this in a future Scratching Post) by coming to the shelter and taking home an absolutely free DIY Kitten Care Kit put together and donated by Helen Sanders CatPAWS. Or you can adopt, adopt, adopt, and create another win-win-win situation—providing a home for one or more cats, making space for the cats coming in, and for you. Nothing like waking up to a purring kitty or a smack in the nose with a paw. Trust me.

Here are three candidates available from ACS. To meet them, enter the shelter side at 7700 Spring Street (at the entrance to El Dorado Park), Long Beach and identify which cat you’re interested in by name or ID number. Parking is free for shelter visitors. Check out more candidates here.

Cleo, ID#A573245

Little Cleo, the patterer (couldn't resist) will barge (that, either) into your heart and will surely rule your home! After all, she's got that royal sealpoint Siamese mark, Anthony. At two years old, she has a lot of life left and licks her chops at spending the rest of it with a loving person. I'll stop if you'll at least come see her.

Raisin, ID#A586722

Raisin, eight, came to ACS severely dehydrated. But he's feeling grape now, and would love to spend some quality time in a home where he can be raisin' some heck with the catnip mice! Come visit and peer back at him.

Tweed, ID#A587089

Tweed gets his name from his classic brown-tabby markings. He's two years old and is perfectly suited to wear the pants in the family. According to a couple of fashion sources, tweed's making a comeback. Make it real for this real Tweedy-pie.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, April 8, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Moon Cat Café Mobile Adoption Event

Saturday, April 8, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Long Beach Marketplace, Pacific Coast Highway and Studebaker Road, Long Beach

$12 per customer; adoption fees for cats

$12 is a bargain for a pastry, coffee or Voss bottled water, a Moon Cat Café coaster and a view of some gorgeous kitties from Helen Sanders CatPAWS. And when you figure that 10 percent of the proceeds will go to CatPAWS—well, such a deal! And maybe, just maybe, you’ll take home a good cat to share your Sunday breakfast with.

Easter Photo Shoot

Tuesday, April 11, 4:00PM–8:00PM, Long Beach Animal Hospital, 3816 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach

$75 per pet

If your cat, dog, bunny, parrot, lizard, snake or whatever is up for wearing an Easter bonnet, bring him or her down to LBAH for two lovely 8-by-10 prints of photos by FurandFocus.com. Call for an appointment; see the flier for information.

CatPAWS Bowling Fund-Raiser

Saturday, April 29, 3PM–5PM, Westminster Lanes, 6471 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

$40 per person

LET’S GO BO-O-O-OWLING—and help some kitties. The ticket includes a combo food basket and soft drink; two hours of bowling, including shoes; and an opportunity drawing. Prizes for lowest and highest score for a guy and a gal! All proceeds help continue Helen Sanders CatPAWS rescues from shelters, providing medical needs and foster care.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Ongoing

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link.



$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Registration for Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon

Saturday, March 18, 5k; Sunday, March 19, Marathon; Dodger’s Stadium, 1000 Elysian Park Avenue, Los Angeles

5k, $40; Marathon, $175

Join Team spcaLA for the LA Marathon or LA Big 5K and help stop animal cruelty with each step.Visit link for details.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.