Meet Sweet Molly Malone

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) isn’t an animal rescue but an organization dedicated to their welfare, particularly that of pets in the shelter. Founded in 1990, they’re certainly the most venerable. Among its good works are its trademark Spay/Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP), which has sponsored the spaying or neutering of over 18,000 animals since it was put into action in 1998, and the Humane Education Program, started in 2001, which has provided humane education classes to over 100,000 students at no cost to schools and organizations.

Although FOLBA isn’t a rescue organization, they’ve managed to showcase cats and the occasional bunny in pet-supply stores and vet offices for a long time. This began when the organization’s Vice President, Nona Daly, got the hot idea of showing adoptable cats in her frame store, Nona’s Frames, on Second Street in Belmont Shore. She adopted out some of the finest cats ever born—we know this from personal experience. Their latest protégé, Molly Malone, was brought in to the shelter by a good citizen who found her wandering around with puncture wounds on her neck that may have been delivered by a larger animal.

Molly is a sweet cat who deserves better. FOLBA pulled her and paid for her vet care at Bixby Animal Clinic, and we’re happy to tell you that she’s recovered well and is ready to go home. She’s 9 months old and has a lot of life and play left in her. Come meet Molly Malone at Bixby Animal Clinic, 3938 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach. And whether you take her home or don’t, FOLBA would love a donation!

Tortoise-Behavior Presentation

Friday, April 21, 7:30PM, California Turtle & Tortoise Club Care Society Chapter, Long Beach, University Baptist Church, 3434 Chatwin Avenue.

Free; turtles and tortoises with well-behaved owners all welcome

U.S. Geological Survey Ecologist Dr. Michael Tuma will present his dissertation, "What I Learned About the Evolution of Fighting in Tortoises: A Slideshow of Fossils, Horns and Big, Brawny Males."

Drag Bingo Fund-Raiser for Fix Long Beach

Sunday, April 23, 4:00PM–7:00PM, Paradise Bar and Restaurant, 1800 East Broadway

No cover charge; donation for Bingo cards

When life’s a drag, put on a fake-feather boa and go play Bingo. On Sunday, the lovely hostesses of Drag Bingo will generously donate all proceeds from the game to Fix Long Beach, which provides free spay/neuter procedures to pets of qualifying Long Beach residents and also offers low-cost vaccines and free microchips to everyone who loves their pet. Play for spay—and down a shooter for a neuter? Grab a hooter for a neuter? Oh, just come, OK?

CatPAWS Bowling Fund-Raiser

Saturday, April 29, 3:00PM–5:00PM, Westminster Lanes, 6471 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster.

$40 per person

LET’S GO BO-O-O-OWLING—and help some kitties. The ticket includes a combo food basket and soft drink; two hours of bowling, including shoes; and an opportunity drawing. Prizes for lowest and highest score for a guy and a gal! All proceeds help continue Helen Sanders CatPAWS rescues from shelters, providing medical needs and foster care.

Animal Rescue Benefit Show

Sunday into Monday (whoo!), April 30–May 1, 10:00PM–2:00AM, Alex’s Bar, 2913 East Anaheim Street.

$8 at door

When (OK, arguably) the most überhipster bar west of Brooklyn is throwing a fund-raiser for an animal rescue, you know you gotta be there. Drive or rideshare down to Alex’s and hear the Hardknocks, The Eulogy, Death Trap and Stand pounding out a sound storm for the pets who are lucky enough to be rescued and fostered by Live Love Animal Rescue. The door price and $1 from each Pabst Blue Ribbon beer goes directly to Live Love.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard.

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

spcaLA Makers Market

Saturday, May 6, 9:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests).

Vendor prices vary.

Join spcaLA for a day of unique shopping with local vendors, crafters and artisans. Handcrafted products include coffee, jams, preserves, candles, dog leashes, stationery, essential oils and soap. There will also be tarot-card readings and prize drawings. Market vendors will generously donate 10 percent of their sales to help shelter pets. Venders include Atiliay, Burnin’ Beak, Killer Roasting Co., Last Chance Textiles, Made with Morehart, Paper Wilderness, Set In Stone, Soy Cat Candles, Twine and The Willow Field.

Pie-centage Day Fund-Raiser for spcaLA

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–9:00PM, Pieology, 2092 North Bellflower Boulevard.

Menu prices apply

Print out the flier above, take it to Pieology and buy a pie, and 20 percent of your tab will go to give help with everything on it to spcaLA pets!

LA on Cloud 9 Fundraiser

Friday, May 12, 6:00PM–8:00PM, Baja Sharkeez, 211 Main Street, Huntington Beach

$20 per person

LA on Cloud 9 is a nonprofit organization (501(c)3 dedicated to providing the homeless community and their pets with basic essentials and resources: hygiene items, food, clothing, blankets, shoes and, of course, pet food, toys and things to keep cats and dogs warm and healthy. The organization relies completely on donations and fund-raisers such as this one. The door charge entitles the buyer to two-for-one drink prices and free appetizers. Purchase your ticket at the door, or buy them via PayPal at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Specify “wristband” in the comments area.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High).

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

spcaLA May Foster Class

Saturday, May 20, 10:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Free—Just Provide the Love!

We can’t do it without you—spcaLA needs foster parents for pets of all ages and needs! Go to the link and read all about how you’ll make a pet’s life better, and then click the Apply button!

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed for El Dorado Dog Park

If you’ve thought about becoming a helping hand at El Dorado Dog Park, here’s your chance. Even iff you can only donate an hour a week, it would be appreciated. Friends of El Dorado Dog Park has come up with a simple plan of making the park an easy, safe and happy environment. Visit the website for all information! If you are interested, email Mary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link.

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.