Final 'Freeway Dog' Goes Home, but So Many More Are Waiting

Virtually Pets

In what was likely one of the oddest cases of animal rescue, four adult dogs and six puppies were rescued by CHP officers on a Long Beach freeway after a car chase, and the dogs’ owner subsequently took herself through a series of bizarre incidents that ended with her death from apparent heart failure after she jumped out a bus window (see “Woman Arrested in Long Beach Chase Last Month Dies After Jumping Off OCTA Bus"). The six dogs were taken to Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) where their sweet, playful dispositions impressed visitors as well as the spcaLA, which is housed in the same building as ACS.

The “Freeway Dogs” saga began in January, 2016. Since then, all the dogs were adopted save one. Honey, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, had what spcaLA president Madeline Bernstein described as a “Paw-lywood ending” to her one-year-plus stay at the shelter: a couple saw her and decided that she’d fit into the home that she’ll now share with a canine sibling and a wonderful family that’s familiar with her breed.

To put the gravy on Honey’s kibble, an anonymous donor who’d been following her progress paid the adoption fee.

Sweet ending to a long, strange trip. Look at Honey's smile! Photo courtesy of spcaLA.

“Staff and volunteers at spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center were completely devoted to Honey’s well-being, and kept her healthy and engaged for the last year and three months,” Bernstein said.

Stories like the one about Honey and her siblings grab your attention and can arguably be factors in their adoption. But it’s celebration time when any pet gets adopted, especially one biding time in a shelter. April 30, Sunday, has been designated National Save a Shelter Pet Day (read Found Animals’ blog about reasons for adopting and not shopping), and every shelter pet has a story, not as sensational as the Freeway Dogs’, but certainly as sad—sometimes tragic. We’re featuring a couple of these pets today—cats, because of kitten season, and we want to make room for the scores of kittens still being born.

These two, Smitty and Romeo, were rescued by ACS with five other cats from a private home—those cats are being vetted at the time of this writing. They're so calm and lovely that the volunteers at the Cat Adoption Center at Pet Food Express decided that they’d show beautifully in one of their condos and pulled them for rescue from ACS.

Romeo (left) and Smitty have a loving bond that they'd like to share. Photo courtesy of PFE Cat Adoption Center.

Come visit them at PFE, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, and check out the rest of the furry felines at the center.

And remember to go to our shelter at 7700 East Spring Street in Long Beach, at the entrance to El Dorado Park—no parking fee for shelter guests—to see the cats and dogs awaiting homes at ACS and spcaLA. You don’t have to limit your visit to Sunday, April 30. In fact, please don’t.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

CatPAWS Bowling Fund-Raiser

Saturday, April 29, 3:00PM–5:00PM, Westminster Lanes, 6471 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

$40 per person

LET’S GO BO-O-O-OWLING—and help some kitties. The ticket includes a combo food basket and soft drink; two hours of bowling, including shoes; and an opportunity drawing. Prizes for lowest and highest score for a guy and a gal! All proceeds help continue Helen Sanders CatPAWS rescues from shelters, providing medical needs and foster care.

Animal Rescue Benefit Show

Sunday into Monday (whoo!), April 30–May 1, 10:00PM–2:00AM, Alex’s Bar, 2913 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach

$8 at door

When (OK, arguably) the most überhipster bar west of Brooklyn is throwing a fund-raiser for an animal rescue, you know you gotta be there. Drive or rideshare down to Alex’s and hear the Hardknocks, The Eulogy, Death Trap and Stand pounding out a sound storm for the pets who are lucky enough to be rescued and fostered by Live Love Animal Rescue. The door price and $1 from each Pabst Blue Ribbon beer goes directly to Live Love.

Peggy Nichols’s Turtle and Tortoise Mini-Show

Saturday, May 6, 10:00AM–3:00PM, Alex’s Bar, El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 East Spring Street, Long Beach

$7 parking fee per car, cash only

Peggy Nichols, known as Long Beach’s Turtle Lady, passed away in 2015. Her nature walks to see the little shell-backed critters were favorites among turtle and tortoise enthusiasts as well as nature lovers in general. In her memory and honor, the walks continue annually. Join in on this one.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

spcaLA Makers Market

Saturday, May 6, 9:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Vendor prices vary.

Join spcaLA for a day of unique shopping with local vendors, crafters and artisans. Handcrafted products include coffee, jams, preserves, candles, dog leashes, stationery, essential oils and soap. There will also be tarot-card readings and prize drawings. Market vendors will generously donate 10 percent of their sales to help shelter pets. Venders include Atiliay, Burnin’ Beak, Killer Roasting Co., Last Chance Textiles, Made with Morehart, Paper Wilderness, Set In Stone, Soy Cat Candles, Twine and The Willow Field.

Pie-centage Day Fund-Raiser for spcaLA

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–9:00PM, Pieology, 2092 North Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

Print out the flier above, take it to Pieology and buy a pie, and 20 percent of your tab will go to give help with everything on it to spcaLA pets!

LA on Cloud 9 Fundraiser

Friday, May 12, 6:00PM–8:00PM, Baja Sharkeez, 211 Main Street, Huntington Beach

$20 per person

LA on Cloud 9 is a nonprofit organization (501(c)3 dedicated to providing the homeless community and their pets with basic essentials and resources: hygiene items, food, clothing, blankets, shoes and, of course, pet food, toys and things to keep cats and dogs warm and healthy. The organization relies completely on donations and fund-raisers such as this one. The door charge entitles the buyer to two-for-one drink prices and free appetizers. Purchase your ticket at the door, or buy them via PayPal at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Specify “wristband” in the comments area.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

spcaLA May Foster Class

Saturday, May 20, 10:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Free—Just Provide the Love!

We can’t do it without you—spcaLA needs foster parents for pets of all ages and needs! Go to the link and read all about how you’ll make a pet’s life better, and then click the Apply button!

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed for El Dorado Dog Park

If you’ve thought about becoming a helping hand at El Dorado Dog Park, here’s your chance. Even if you can only donate an hour a week, it would be appreciated. Friends of El Dorado Dog Park has come up with a simple plan of making the park an easy, safe and happy environment. Visit the website for all information! If you are interested, email Mary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.