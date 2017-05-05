Live Love Lives Up to Its Name--as Usual

Virtually Pets

Some people deserve to be celebrated regularly. One of them is Emily Ann Ghosh, the heart, soul and activism behind Live Love Animal Rescue. Emily and her husband, Sam, operate a literal family business in the form of Live Love Pet Care, a pet-sitting and dog-walking service, and the rescue is the business’s eleemosynary (how I love to spell that word) foreleg. Sometimes, it’s difficult to separate the two functions—if you work with Live Love, chances are that you’re an animal-rescue nut as well.

Sadly, it’s not hard to fill a rescue with abandoned and unwanted animals, and Live Love finds them everywhere. One place is our shelter—Emily and her crew regularly pull pets—generally dogs—from Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) for adoption. More often than not, the dogs have a limited time because of shelter overpopulation or medical issues. There’s no such word as unadoptable in Emily’s vocabulary, though, and she works miracles through crowdfunding and loving care.

Her latest beneficiary is a fellow named Mowgli. Mowgli came to ACS with a huge tumor on his underside. Shelter staff agreed that whoever owned Mowgli must have loved him very much, as he’s friendly and loving. However, they neglected his health terribly. Emily saw his potential and pulled him. On Thursday, Dr. Jacobo at Primary Care Animal Hospital removed the growth, and Live Love is awaiting the results. Look how sweet he is!

Mowgli’s adoption is pending biopsy results, but there are plenty more dogs that Emily and her volunteers have worked the Pygmalion—or Dog-malion—effect on. To adopt any of them, access this link for an adoption application.

To meet some of Live Love's lovely charges, come to Pet Food Express on Saturday, May 6 (see Mark Your Calendars). They're always eager to meet new friends, particularly of the BFF type.

Here’s another collage—it features Sonny. He's a beagle mix, about 35 pounds, and is 6 to 8 years old. He’s friendly with dogs over 15 pounds, but no cats, please. He’s quiet, mellow and super with kids! Sonny is potty trained, but he’ll need to go every four to six hours or he won’t be able to hold it much longer! He’ll do great with a retiree or someone who works from home and will need that extra impetus to get up from the computer!

Jordan is a young, active lady boxer with lots of love to share with her humans! She's done well with her leash training and is also potty trained. She’s is not a fan of the crate yet, but Live Love is working on that. She's also working on her social skills with other dogs and is making great progress learning the proper way to play with pup friends. She is not a fan of cats, however!

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Peggy Nichols’s Turtle and Tortoise Mini-Show

Saturday, May 6, 10:00AM–3:00PM, Alex’s Bar, El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 East Spring Street, Long Beach

$7 parking fee per car, cash only

Peggy Nichols, known as Long Beach’s Turtle Lady, passed away in 2015. Her nature walks to see the little shell-backed critters were favorites among turtle and tortoise enthusiasts as well as nature lovers in general. In her memory and honor, the walks continue annually. Join in on this one.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

spcaLA Makers Market

Saturday, May 6, 9:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Vendor prices vary.

Join spcaLA for a day of unique shopping with local vendors, crafters and artisans. Handcrafted products include coffee, jams, preserves, candles, dog leashes, stationery, essential oils and soap. There will also be tarot-card readings and prize drawings. Market vendors will generously donate 10 percent of their sales to help shelter pets. Venders include Atiliay, Burnin’ Beak, Killer Roasting Co., Last Chance Textiles, Made with Morehart, Paper Wilderness, Set In Stone, Soy Cat Candles, Twine and The Willow Field.

Pie-centage Day Fund-Raiser for spcaLA

Saturday, May 6, 11:00AM–9:00PM, Pieology, 2092 North Bellflower Boulevard, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

Print out the flier above, take it to Pieology and buy a pie, and 20 percent of your tab will go to give help with everything on it to spcaLA pets!

LA on Cloud 9 Fund-Raiser

Friday, May 12, 6:00PM–8:00PM, Baja Sharkeez, 211 Main Street, Huntington Beach

$20 per person

LA on Cloud 9 is a nonprofit organization (501(c)3 dedicated to providing the homeless community and their pets with basic essentials and resources: hygiene items, food, clothing, blankets, shoes and, of course, pet food, toys and things to keep cats and dogs warm and healthy. The organization relies completely on donations and fund-raisers such as this one. The door charge entitles the buyer to two-for-one drink prices and free appetizers. Purchase your ticket at the door, or buy them via PayPal at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Specify “wristband” in the comments area.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

spcaLA May Foster Class

Saturday, May 20, 10:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Free—Just Provide the Love!

We can’t do it without you—spcaLA needs foster parents for pets of all ages and needs! Go to the link and read all about how you’ll make a pet’s life better, and then click the Apply button!

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed for El Dorado Dog Park

If you’ve thought about becoming a helping hand at El Dorado Dog Park, here’s your chance. Even if you can only donate an hour a week, it would be appreciated. Friends of El Dorado Dog Park has come up with a simple plan of making the park an easy, safe and happy environment. Visit the website for all information! If you are interested, email Mary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.