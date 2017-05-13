Cuddle Up with a Good Book and a Furry Buddy

Virtually Pets

You don’t have enough time to get reading done? Your kids don’t read enough, or are shy about reading aloud? You want to serve as a role model for them as per literacy? Long Beach Animal Care Services has just the thing for you.

The shelter’s Pet Literacy Program helps socialize the cats, dogs and bunnies in residence there, thus making them more adoptable. It also promotes the human/animal connection and humane treatment for the pets. It’s simple—just pick up a book and go to the shelter side of the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village at 7700 East Spring Street, at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no parking fee for shelter guests).

All guests must be 15 years or older unless accompanied by an adult, who can also read (groups of five or more should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least one week ahead of your visit). Sign in at the front desk; if you or your child is receiving volunteer-service hours for this activity, you’ll get credit this way.

Then, find a cat, a dog or a rabbit; plop yourself into a chair or the ground; and share a good book with a friend!

Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert enjoys communing with at least one person that won't give him an argument.

Here are a few eager reading buddies who are also waiting for a good home, where they can be the rest of the story:

Meet Smithers (#A588035), the sweet senior with the snaggle-toothed smile! Very loving little guy. Favorite books: The Call of the Wild by Jack London and Walter the Farting Dog by Willian Kotzwinkle and Glenn Murray

Hank (#A589530) loves attention and wants to be your best friend. A real lap warmer! Favorite books: The Skippyjon Jones series by Judy Schachner and The Cat in the Hat By Dr. Seuss

Snickers (#A589824) is the world's friendliest rabbit. He loves to be pet on the head and sit quietly with you. Favorite books: Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter and The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams. Snickers prefers the one with the original cover.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

LA on Cloud 9 Fundraiser

Friday, May 12, 6:00PM–8:00PM, Baja Sharkeez, 211 Main Street, Huntington Beach

$20 per person

LA on Cloud 9 is a nonprofit organization (501(c)3 dedicated to providing the homeless community and their pets with basic essentials and resources: hygiene items, food, clothing, blankets, shoes and, of course, pet food, toys and things to keep cats and dogs warm and healthy. The organization relies completely on donations and fund-raisers such as this one. The door charge entitles the buyer to two-for-one drink prices and free appetizers. Purchase your ticket at the door, or buy them via PayPal at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Specify “wristband” in the comments area.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

spcaLA May Foster Class

Saturday, May 20, 10:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Free—Just Provide the Love!

We can’t do it without you—spcaLA needs foster parents for pets of all ages and needs! Go to the link and read all about how you’ll make a pet’s life better, and then click the Apply button!

Helen Sanders CatPAWS Restaurant Fundraiser

Monday, May 22, 11:00AM–10PM, Fish in a Bottle Sushi and Grill, 10205 Valley View Street, Cypress

Menu prices apply

Dine on a bill of fare that would make any cat envious. That’s fine, because 20 percent of the tab will go toward CatPAWS’ efforts to make certain that every cat they come in contact with has a full, long life. Give or show the flier to the server.

Free Pet Adoptions for Servicemen and Servicewomen

Memorial Day Weekend—Friday, May 26–Sunday, May 28, 10:00AM–5:30PM Friday and 10:00AM–4:00PM Saturday and Sunday, spcaLA P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Adoption fee is waived for first 50 pet adoptions, limit two per household.

spcaLA and Animals for Armed Forces Foundation honor and say thank you to our dedicated servicemen and servicewomen by providing free pet adoptions. The adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard and immediate family members. Potential adopters must provide documentation. Adopters must meet spcaLA adoption requirements. Additional fees such as medication, e-collars may apply.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, June 3, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Ongoing

Donations Needed for Friends of Long Beach Animals Yard Sale

Friends of Long Beach Animals is having its next yard sale to benefit the animals in our community in late June. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly to helping animals in Long Beach and Signal Hill. If you would like to make a donation, please call (562) 429-4693.

Volunteers Needed for El Dorado Dog Park

If you’ve thought about becoming a helping hand at El Dorado Dog Park, here’s your chance. Even if you can only donate an hour a week, it would be appreciated. Friends of El Dorado Dog Park has come up with a simple plan of making the park an easy, safe and happy environment. Visit the website for all information! If you are interested, email Mary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.