Do We Have a Deal for Seniors! Pets, That Is!

Talk about a senior deal! Go into Long Beach Animal Care Services’ (ACS) cat and dog kennels, choose a lovable senior pet, and pay only a $20 adoption fee! (All paperwork for the animal will need to be completed, just as with a regular price.)

But that’s not all. Apple Wimolset, the owner of Thai Silk Restaurant on Broadway, is a forceful, assertive, dog-hugging animal lover (she’s fine with cats as well), and is offering $25 worth of lunch or dinner to anyone adopting a senior cat or dog—7 years or older—from ACS only. Just go in, fall madly in love, adopt your friend, and then take the paperwork to Thai Silk for the staff to see. The offer is good within 30 days of the adoption.

Why adopt a senior? There are a number of reasons, including:

They are who they are and pretty much always will be, and there’s less of a chance of erratic kitten or puppy behavior.

There’s a glut of cats and dogs in shelters—everyone wants a puppy or a kitten, forgetting that the baby they pick will one day be an adult.

To build on that, you’re making room in the shelter, and the one you take home won’t be subject to euthanasia before its time.

And I won’t be delicate—if you’re old, your pet won’t outlive you.

Thai Silk’s Senior Deal goes above win-win—there’s a whole lot of wins: You get a deal on adoption. You get a delicious meal (I recommend the spinach in oyster sauce). There’s another space in the shelter kennels, lessening overcrowding.

Biggest win of all: an adult cat or dog goes to a loving home instead of to the euth chamber. And you’ll in no time be a proud banner-carrying senior-pet champion!

Here are a few winner candidates:

Kitty, ID#A589611

Kitty’s family moved across the country and took everyone but Kitty. She’s an affectionate indoor 10-year-old, good with kids and dogs, and weighing in at a whopping 17 pounds! She’ll need lots of love, affection and likely a weight-loss cat diet.

Bella, ID#A588008

Bella may look cranky, but she’s really a sweet girl who would prefer being in a happy home that has lots of room for her and her impressive whiskers! She’s 12 years old and has a lot of life and love to share.

Wubba, ID#A586991

A real wubba-boy! Wubba is as happy as his smile shows. He’s nearly 7 years old, and he loves nothing more than to play with you and his toys. He is a little cross-eyed, but we love him all the same, and you will, too!

Smithers, ID#A588035

Snaggle-toothed Smithers is the swellest senior on the scene! He’s a debonair 12 years old and has a remarkable personality that you can sense immediately. His tiny 6-pound body will meld into yours, and before you know it, you’ll never want to let his feet touch the ground. You’ll love him to smithereens!

ACS is located at 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach at the entrance to the El Dorado Park Nature Center. No parking fee for shelter visitors.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

California Turtle & Tortoise Club Care Society Chapter—Long Beach Presentation

Friday, May 17, 7:30PM, University Baptist Church, 3434 Chatwin Avenue, Long Beach

Free event

Ralph Hoekstra will give a presentation titled “Raising Indian Star Tortoises from Hatchlings to Healthy Adults in Four Years.” Bring your shelly friends—they’ll love it!

The Little Lion Foundation Presents ‘Saving Orphaned Kittens Workshop’

Saturday, May 20, 11:00AM–noon, Long Beach Animal Care Services, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center—no parking fee for visitors)

Free event

Kitten season is in full swing, and it’s not as cute as it sounds. Unspayed mothers are giving birth to baby kittens in full force, and too often, newborn kittens that are either orphaned or taken in with all good intentions when the mother is out hunting. This workshop will give anyone finding kittens information about what to do when the babies are found in order to give them the life they deserve. The shelter has free Kitten Care Kits funded by Helen Sanders CatPAWS that are free to anyone wanting to bottle-feed kittens.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

spcaLA May Foster Class

Saturday, May 20, 10:00AM–noon, P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center; no charge for Center guests), Long Beach

Free—Just Provide the Love!

We can’t do it without you—spcaLA needs foster parents for pets of all ages and needs! Go to the link and read all about how you’ll make a pet’s life better, and then click the Apply button!

Helen Sanders CatPAWS Restaurant Fundraiser

Monday, May 22, 11:00AM–10PM, Fish in a Bottle Sushi and Grill, 10205 Valley View Street, Cypress

Menu prices apply

Dine on a bill of fare that would make any cat envious. That’s fine, because 20 percent of the tab will go toward CatPAWS’ efforts to make certain that every cat they come in contact with has a full, long life. Give or show the flier to the server.

Free Pet Adoptions for Servicemen and Servicewomen

Memorial Day Weekend—Friday, May 26–Sunday, May 28, 10:00AM–5:30PM Friday and 10:00AM–4:00PM Saturday and Sunday, spcaLA P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Adoption fee is waived for first 50 pet adoptions, limit two per household.

spcaLA and Animals for Armed Forces Foundation honor and say thank you to our dedicated servicemen and servicewomen by providing free pet adoptions. The adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard and immediate family members. Potential adopters must provide documentation. Adopters must meet spcaLA adoption requirements. Additional fees such as medication, e-collars may apply.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, June 3, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) Membership Meet-and-Greet

Wednesday, June 7, 7:00PM, Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach

Free event

You are invited to come to FOLBA’s annual membership meeting and learn what the oldest animal-welfare organization in Long Beach is planning for next year. FOLBA is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation in Long Beach and Signal Hill. Among its projects are the SNIP (Spay/Neuter Incentive Programs) that provide vouchers for low-cost spay/neuter procedures, humane-programs in schools and other groups, and funding for the clinic building at Long Beach Animal Care Services. Come see what they’re all about! Entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.

SpcaLA Pet Adoption Day

Saturday, June 10, 10:00AM–4:00PM, P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center—no parking fee for visitors).

Event free; 50 percent off adoption fees

It's spcaLA Pet Adoption Day, the organization’s biggest pet adoption event of the year! Enjoy a day of sunshine and pet adoptions at spcaLA’s P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach. Attendees will get 50 percent off pet-adoption fees, shop and receive free items at vendor booths, lunch at food trucks, and meet and greet 95.5 KLOS's Frosty, Heidi & Frank and KABC Drive Home’s Jillian Barberi and John Phillips. Best of all, meet and greet your friend for fife!

Ongoing

Donations Needed for Friends of Long Beach Animals Yard Sale

Friends of Long Beach Animals is having its next yard sale to benefit the animals in our community in late June. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly to helping animals in Long Beach and Signal Hill. If you would like to make a donation, please call (562) 429-4693.

Volunteers Needed for El Dorado Dog Park

If you’ve thought about becoming a helping hand at El Dorado Dog Park, here’s your chance. Even if you can only donate an hour a week, it would be appreciated. Friends of El Dorado Dog Park has come up with a simple plan of making the park an easy, safe and happy environment. Visit the website for all information! If you are interested, email Mary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Food for Pets in Need provides pet food to senior, homeless, low-income and homebound residents in Long Beach who otherwise may not be able to afford adequate food to take proper care of their pets.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.