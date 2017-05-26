Little Tripod Kitty Is Beneficiary of Extreme Kindness

Virtually Pets

At our last Fix Long Beach event, one of the neighborhood rescue people came charging over yelling “Injured kitty! Injured kitty!” at the top of her lungs. The hero, by name of Sandra, has a big voice and a heart to match, and she’s come to the rescue of everything from cats and dogs to lizards dragged around the house by her cat.

This sweet little kitty was covered in wounds, and her leg was hanging on by a thread. She had a hole in her abdomen that could have killed her. It looked like she’d been attacked by another animal.

We jumped into Sandra’s car and charged over to Primary Care Animal Hospital, me holding the little girl who was bleeding and terrified but a real soldier—she cried once or twice, but that was it. The vets performed the life-saving surgery she needed and also spayed her and vaccinated her. She’s now under the aegis of The Little Lion Foundation, another organization that is devoted to animal welfare (see the Kitten Care Workshop event in Mark Your Calendar).

With the community effort of Fix Long Beach and the Little Lion, Star will find her new home soon. She’s 8 weeks old and is on the road to recovery. All her shots and spaying have been taken care of.

If you’re interested in a sweet tripod beauty, the adoption application is available at this link. Fix Long Beach would greatly appreciate any help with the medical bill, which has totaled over $1,200, so if you can donate, please visit this link, select General Medical Fund on the drop-down menu and specify Star in the notes.

Welcome Star, we are so excited to watch you thrive!

And thank you, Sandra—without you, she wouldn’t be alive—and twinkling!

Thank you, Diana of Fix Long Beach, for your input!

And what would an adoption section be without more adoptables? The Little Lion Foundation has many cats looking for homes, and you can apply to be the new family at the same link as the one for Star. Here are just three:

Mamma Moo is a beautiful 16-month-old tuxedo kitty. She was rescued from the Long Beach shelter along with her eight babies. She was a wonderful mother, and her babies are all ready for adoption, too. Momma Moo is a sweet girl, and she is ready to find her forever family.

Little Lizzy is a 12-week-old calico-print Japanese-bobtail mix. She was rescued along with her three siblings from the Long Beach shelter. She's a spunky girl that loves to run and climb. She definitely needs to be in a home with a playmate. She also enjoys purring and cuddling.

Zeus is a 12-week-old gray-and-white chartreuse mix. He is beautiful and extremely playful. He was rescued at 6 days old and was bottle-fed, so he loves his human contacts! He would make a great addition to any family.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Los Alamitos Wiener Nationals Call for Dogs

To Wednesday, June 7, Snail Mail: 2017 Wienerschnitzel Weiner Nationals, c/o Los Alamitos Race Course, 4961 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA 90720; Email:

Free to enter

Julie Woods’s Darcy, 2016 Wienerschnitzel Champion. Photo courtesy of Los Alamitos Race Course

Los Al Race Course is looking for the fastest dog in the West, and it could be your furry four-legged friend! Send in your entries ASAP! The 22nd annual event will be held on Saturday, July 22, and it will benefit the Seal Beach Animal Care Center. The participants will be selected from among the entries received.

To enter, tell why your wiener dog should be in the Wiener Nationals. Please make the letter as creative as possible because creativity, rather than speed, counts here! If you’ve ever witnessed one of these hilarious events, you’ll understand! You can send us a drawing, a poem, an essay or a funny photo, or send a link to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or other social media. You can also send a video link or a DVD—if you make it, they’ll judge it. Entries will be returned upon request. Make sure you include your phone number and photograph of your prized dachshund! Visit the website for more info!

‘Buddy’s Big Day Out’ Animal-Welfare Kids Musical

Sunday, June 11, 2:00PM, Cal Heights United Methodist Church, 3759 Orange Avenue, Long Beach; Thursday 7:00 PM June 15, Friday 7:00PM June 16, Sunday 2:00 PM June 18, Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Street, Long Beach

$20 general seating, $15 seniors and students, $12 children

Want to educate kids about animal welfare without preaching? How about through song and script? Buddy's Big Day Out! features a rambunctious beagle puppy who runs away from home. Out in the world he meets Gemma, a standard poodle, who has been abandoned by her family when they move away and leave her behind. The two wind up as strays at the local shelter, where they meet other lost and abandoned pets. The shelter animals share their stories and teach Buddy and Gemma how important it is for humans to take care of their animal companions and what happens to a pet that ends up on the other side of a forever family. Kids are guaranteed to go home and hug their pets!

Free Pet Adoptions for Servicemen and Servicewomen

Memorial Day Weekend—Friday, May 26–Sunday, May 28, 10:00AM–5:30PM Friday and 10:00AM–4:00PM Saturday and Sunday, spcaLA P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Adoption fee is waived for first 50 pet adoptions, limit two per household.

spcaLA and Animals for Armed Forces Foundation honor and say thank you to our dedicated servicemen and servicewomen by providing free pet adoptions. The adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard and immediate family members. Potential adopters must provide documentation. Adopters must meet spcaLA adoption requirements. Additional fees such as medication, e-collars may apply.

The Little Lion Foundation Presents ‘Saving Orphaned Kittens Workshop’

Saturday, May 27, 6:00PM–7:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Free event

Kitten season is in full swing, and it’s not as cute as it sounds. Unspayed mothers are giving birth to baby kittens in full force, and too often, newborn kittens that are either orphaned or taken in with all good intentions when the mother is out hunting. This workshop, presented by The Little Lion Foundation and Helen Sanders CatPAWS will give anyone finding kittens information about what to do when the babies are found in order to give them the life they deserve. The shelter has free Kitten Care Kits funded by Helen Sanders CatPAWS that are free to anyone wanting to bottle-feed kittens.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, June 3, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) Membership Meet-and-Greet

Wednesday, June 7, 7:00PM, Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach

Free event

You are invited to come to FOLBA’s annual membership meeting and learn what the oldest animal-welfare organization in Long Beach is planning for next year. FOLBA is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation in Long Beach and Signal Hill. Among its projects are the SNIP (Spay/Neuter Incentive Programs) that provide vouchers for low-cost spay/neuter procedures, humane-programs in schools and other groups, and funding for the clinic building at Long Beach Animal Care Services. Come see what they’re all about! Entertainment and light refreshments will be provided.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

SpcaLA Pet Adoption Day

Saturday, June 10, 10:00AM–4:00PM, P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center—no parking fee for visitors)

Event free; 50 percent off adoption fees

It’s spcaLA Pet Adoption Day, the organization’s biggest pet adoption event of the year! Enjoy a day of sunshine and pet adoptions at spcaLA’s P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach. Attendees will get 50 percent off pet-adoption fees, shop and receive free items at vendor booths, lunch at food trucks, and meet and greet 95.5 KLOS’s Frosty, Heidi & Frank and KABC Drive Home’s Jillian Barberi and John Phillips. Best of all, meet and greet your friend for fife!

Ongoing

Donations Needed for Friends of Long Beach Animals Yard Sale

Friends of Long Beach Animals is having its next yard sale to benefit the animals in our community in late June. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly to helping animals in Long Beach and Signal Hill. If you would like to make a donation, please call (562) 429-4693.

Volunteers Needed for El Dorado Dog Park

If you've thought about becoming a helping hand at El Dorado Dog Park, here's your chance. Even if you can only donate an hour a week, it would be appreciated. Friends of El Dorado Dog Park has come up with a simple plan of making the park an easy, safe and happy environment. Visit the website for all information! If you are interested, email Mary at

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June through August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.

Free Pet Food Distributions

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. See flyer for details.