A Best Friend's Best Friend Joins PAWS for adoption

Virtually Pets

Helen Sanders CatPAWS, an all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is to carry on its namesake’s legacy of saving cats and kittens from shelters and promoting spay/neuter, is getting the jump on summer sales! CatPAWS is partnering with another nonprofit, Best Friends Animal Society, to get more cats into homes!

For the month of June, adoption fees for selected cats over one year old are just $10! The adoption requirements will be the same as with the regular fees, but the new reduced fee will give you extra pocket money to buy your new best friend the best. Thanks, Best Friends—one best friend deserves another!

And here are three of those selected cats. For an adoption application, visit the Helen Sanders CatPAWS link, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Hmm…should you get a calico? Maybe a tabby? Get both! Beautiful Squeak is a strikingly beautiful mélange of color and pattern. And as much as she loves her red fuzzy ball, what she really wants is a home of her own. She’s about 2 years old and has lots of life to spend with you. Come meet her at PetSmart at the Shops at Rossmoor, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach.

Shy little Shadow loves a quiet household. He loves to play and cuddle once he feels comfortable. Shadow is a beautiful, glossy 2-year-old friend. He’s now relaxing with a private foster.

Lovely Mama Flora not only raised her own three little kittens but also adopted an orphaned kitten at the public shelter! She has a heart of gold and loves to be on a lap. Of course, she’s since been spayed, but she may make a fine babysitter! With her unique markings, she’s a work of art. Her age is estimated at 3 to 5 years old, and she, too, is at PetSmart at the Shops at Rossmoor, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach..

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, June 10, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Drags for Wags: Part Tres

Saturday, June 10, 3:00PM–6:00PM, Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

$10 donation; menu prices vary

What better way is there to be sure that homeless, unfortunate dogs get the Cinderella (or Cinderfella) treatment and find their human Princes and Princesses Charming? Dani Carter, LB Pride’s Queen of Hearts 2017, knows a thing or two about transformation, and she’ll be the glorious host. There’ll be raffles, and the proceeds will benefit one worthy rescue: Sparky and the Gang.

‘Buddy’s Big Day Out’ Animal-Welfare Kids Musical

Sunday, June 11, 2:00PM, Cal Heights United Methodist Church, 3759 Orange Avenue, Long Beach; Thursday 7:00 PM June 15, Friday 7:00PM June 16, Sunday 2:00 PM June 18, Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Street, Long Beach

$20 general seating, $15 seniors and students, $12 children

Want to educate kids about animal welfare without preaching? How about through song and script? Buddy's Big Day Out! features a rambunctious beagle puppy who runs away from home. Out in the world he meets Gemma, a standard poodle, who has been abandoned by her family when they move away and leave her behind. The two wind up as strays at the local shelter, where they meet other lost and abandoned pets. The shelter animals share their stories and teach Buddy and Gemma how important it is for humans to take care of their animal companions and what happens to a pet that ends up on the other side of a forever family. Kids are guaranteed to go home and hug their pets!

SpcaLA Pet Adoption Day

Saturday, June 10, 10:00AM–4:00PM, P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach (at entrance to the El Dorado Nature Center—no parking fee for visitors)

Event free; 50 percent off adoption fees

It’s spcaLA Pet Adoption Day, the organization’s biggest pet adoption event of the year! Enjoy a day of sunshine and pet adoptions at spcaLA’s P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach. Attendees will get 50 percent off pet-adoption fees, shop and receive free items at vendor booths, lunch at food trucks, and meet and greet 95.5 KLOS’s Frosty, Heidi & Frank and KABC Drive Home’s Jillian Barberi and John Phillips. Best of all, meet and greet your friend for life!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, July 1, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

22nd Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Saturday, July 22, 6:30PM–9:30PM, Los Alamitos Race Course, 4961 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos

$3 for adults; free for kids 17 and under

Julie Woods’s Darcy, 2016 Wienerschnitzel Champion. Photo courtesy of Los Alamitos Race Course

Herding cats is nothing when it comes to getting dachshunds to race along a course—but that’s the fun of it all! This oft-hilarious event features one qualifying race, 10 trials, one specialty “big” versus little match and, of course, the grand championship at the end. Each trial winner will receive $100, and the champ will get a bunch of prizes, including a $1,000 award—that’s a lot of grain-free kibble! Come early, because this event is very popular, and general admission fills up quickly! No ice chests, and no dogs allowed at event except for the racing guys. Best of all, all proceeds go to Seal Beach Animal Care Center. Visit the Wiener Nationals website for more info!

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Donations Needed for Friends of Long Beach Animals Yard Sale

Friends of Long Beach Animals is having its next yard sale to benefit the animals in our community in late June. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly to helping animals in Long Beach and Signal Hill. If you would like to make a donation, please call (562) 429-4693.

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.

Humane Education Presentation Signup

Throughout year, various school classrooms

Free

Humane educator and writer (How Willy Got His Wheels, How Willy Got His Wings and others) is available to teach students about responsible pet ownership and kindness to all living beings. Turner also presents to adult groups as a special event for school parents. If you are a principal, a teacher, a librarian or other school official in the Long Beach Unified School District, reserve a date. See graphic for information.