80 Pets Adopted at KLOS Event; Sadly, Perhaps, There Are Plenty More

Virtually Pets

Last Saturday, there was a mammoth Pet Adoption Day presented by KLOS 95.5 and hosted by spcaLA at the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, where Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS), our shelter, shares a space. No mammoths and nothing woolly was adopted, but there were a lot of furry guys who went home. Over 65 pets, including 11 cats and a bunny, were adopted from ACS alone and spcaLA reports a total of 80 in all! Good show!

Among them were senior animals. ACS has been offering a senior adoption deal in the form of a $20 adoption fee (the usual application process remains unaltered, unlike the pets). And what would seniors do without a senior meal deal? Thai Silk Restaurant, 1506 Broadway, Long Beach, will provide $25 towards lunch or dinner not for the cats and dogs but for anyone who adopts one over 7 years old (see flier for details). And people have been taking the restaurant up on it.

7-year-old Foxy, formerly at ACS, was adopted by this couple, seen here with Apple Wimolset (center), Thai Silk’s owner. Foxy stayed at home and napped in a patch sunlight filtered through the window.

Senior pets are rewards in themselves, though—the great food at Thai Silk is just the mango in the rice. Senior pets are (usually) over the baby behavior and are who they are. And most of them, with good, loving care, will let even more of their personality show and will share many happy years with you.

Here are a few candidates at ACS, located in the Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach at the entrance to El Dorado Park. No parking fee for shelter visitors.

Pogo (ID#A588817) is an 8-year-old female Chihuahua mix whose owner passed away. Pogo has lived with other dogs and is a low-key little lady.

Gizmo (ID#A589801) is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix. He came into the shelter as a stray, but he’s been neutered and is ready for his new family. He’d appreciate a mellow retirement home!

Mr. Jingles (ID#A591480) is a 6-year-old former stray. His crinkle-ear gives him the look of being around the block several times—which he literally has—but in truth, he’s a big-time lover boy. He’ll talk your own ear off as he butts your head and kisses it.

Pumpkin’s (ID#A506699) owner was moving and for some reason didn’t take this beautiful 7-year-old along. She has gorgeous long fur and is very friendly!

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

‘Buddy’s Big Day Out’ Animal-Welfare Kids Musical

Sunday, June 11, 2:00PM, Cal Heights United Methodist Church, 3759 Orange Avenue, Long Beach; Thursday 7:00 PM June 15, Friday 7:00PM June 16, Sunday 2:00 PM June 18, Scottish Rite Event Center, 855 Elm Street, Long Beach

$20 general seating, $15 seniors and students, $12 children

Want to educate kids about animal welfare without preaching? How about through song and script? Buddy's Big Day Out! features a rambunctious beagle puppy who runs away from home. Out in the world he meets Gemma, a standard poodle, who has been abandoned by her family when they move away and leave her behind. The two wind up as strays at the local shelter, where they meet other lost and abandoned pets. The shelter animals share their stories and teach Buddy and Gemma how important it is for humans to take care of their animal companions and what happens to a pet that ends up on the other side of a forever family. Kids are guaranteed to go home and hug their pets!

PetSmart Charities’ Huge Pet Adoption Event!

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, 10:00AM–5:00PM, PetSmart at Long Beach Towne Centre, 7631 Carson Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

The Cat Cove, a rescue devoted to caring for and adopting out cats (of course), will host an adoption event that will fill the parking lot with felines and canines (cat lovers have generous souls!). And everything you’ll need for your new friend will be available at PetSmart.

K9 Kismet Dog Rescue Adoption Event

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, 10:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Nope, the planet isn’t running out of pets anytime soon. Even more are available for adoption this weekend at another fine pet store! K9 Kismet saves dogs from shelters where they might not live to see another day. You can meet your new best friend here as well. What, no cats? There are indeed some adorable ones at the condos in the permanent Cat Adoption Center in the rear of the store. Whomever you take home, you’ll find all the goodies for them in the store!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, July 1, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, July 15, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

22nd Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Saturday, July 22, 6:30PM–9:30PM, Los Alamitos Race Course, 4961 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos

$3 for adults; free for kids 17 and under

Julie Woods’s Darcy, 2016 Wienerschnitzel Champion. Photo courtesy of Los Alamitos Race Course

Herding cats is nothing when it comes to getting dachshunds to race along a course—but that’s the fun of it all! This oft-hilarious event features one qualifying race, 10 trials, one specialty “big” versus little match and, of course, the grand championship at the end. Each trial winner will receive $100, and the champ will get a bunch of prizes, including a $1,000 award—that’s a lot of grain-free kibble! Come early, because this event is very popular, and general admission fills up quickly! No ice chests, and no dogs allowed at event except for the racing guys. Best of all, all proceeds go to Seal Beach Animal Care Center. Visit the Wiener Nationals website for more info!

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Donations Needed for Friends of Long Beach Animals Yard Sale

Friends of Long Beach Animals is having its next yard sale to benefit the animals in our community in late June. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly to helping animals in Long Beach and Signal Hill. If you would like to make a donation, please call (562) 429-4693.

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM at this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.