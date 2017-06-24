Down Along the (Cat) Cove, You'll Spy Your Little Bundle of Joy

Virtually Pets

Saturday and Sunday, the Long Beach Towne Center’s PetSmart’s area of the parking lot will have a lot of pets to adopt. The Cat Cove is sponsoring the event and, true to a cat’s generous, giving nature, is extending its welcome to dog rescues as well. Come find a new bestie or two, and then check into PetSmart to find everything you need to keep your new friend healthy, socialized and happy.

And since the Cat Cove is the supporter of the adoption event, it’s only fair that this week’s column should feature a few of those selfless, kind creatures who can go home with you and run your house and everyone in it, including the dog, in no time flat.

Prior to adoption, all cats will have had the following services:

Spay or Neuter

3-in-1 Vaccination

De-worming

Treatment for fleas

FIV/FELV testing

Microchipping

You also receive a package of cat-care information as well as coupons from PetSmart for various things to help get you started with your new cat.

Adoptions take place at PetSmart, 7631 Carson Boulevard, Long Beach most Saturdays from noon to 4:00PM and by appointment during the week in the evenings.

Please contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit our website to download and fill out our adoption application. All adoptions require an application, a signed contract and an adoption donation.

The Cat Cove is a nonprofit 501(c)3 all-volunteer/no-kill rescue. No one gets a salary—every penny goes directly to the cats. All donations go directly to the cats’ medical bills, food, litter, toys and any other needs they have.

Bruce Wayne is a smart and a very lovable 3-month-old sweet boy. He is a quick learner, very playful and full of energy. He loves to wrestle with his sisters and any toy he can find. As much as he loves playing, he loves to cuddle even more. He purrs right when you greet him and always tries to work his way into your arms or in between his siblings. Sometimes, you can even catch him purring as he plays or eats. Then, as night falls…he puts on his cape and rids Gotham of crime. You know you need to bring this caped crusader home!

Cassiopeia is a young and beautiful ticked tabby girl, a little over a year old. She's a sweet and affectionate kitty. She loves to have her belly rubbed and rump scratched. Cassiopeia is a true queen, with her dominant personality. She would do well as an only cat or as the head of her own pride.

Cass came to The Cat Cove pregnant. Soon afterward, she became a foster cat and then a devoted mother. With her offspring all grown and adopted, Cass is ready for her forever home. Will you help Cassiopeia’s stars align?

Maddie, a 4-month-old brown-tabby kitten, is very happy and playful. She spends most of her waking moments playing with her brother Malcomb. She loves anything feathery or bouncy, and she can be quite territorial with a toy she doesn’t want to share. She can run the fastest of all the other cats down the hallway and climb to the highest point on the cat tree: she is fearless! However, when you pick her up, she will purr and purr and purr for you. She is very friendly, so she might be a good match in a home with children. She gets along with other cats quite well.

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

PetSmart Charities’ Huge Pet Adoption Event!

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, 10:00AM–5:00PM, PetSmart at Long Beach Towne Centre, 7631 Carson Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

The Cat Cove, a rescue devoted to caring for and adopting out cats (of course), will host an adoption event that will fill the parking lot with felines and canines (cat lovers have generous souls!). And everything you’ll need for your new friend will be available at PetSmart.

K9 Kismet Dog Rescue Adoption Event

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, 10:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Nope, the planet isn’t running out of pets anytime soon. Even more are available for adoption this weekend at another fine pet store! K9 Kismet saves dogs from shelters where they might not live to see another day. You can meet your new best friend here as well. What, no cats? There are indeed some adorable ones at the condos in the permanent Cat Adoption Center in the rear of the store. Whomever you take home, you’ll find all the goodies for them in the store!

SNP/LA StayIn2SavePets Fund-Raising Un-Event

Sunday June 25, all day, see flier for details

Donation

What’s more relaxing than an event that isn’t? The Spay Neuter Project of Los Angeles (SNP/LA) is excited to announce the third annual #StayIn2SavePets UN-Event. The first-ever Un-Event raised over $60,000 for pets in need, so let’s do it again on this special day with your best friend and donate to raise funds to keep Los Angeles pets healthy and happy at home with their families, too. Supporters can participate by sharing photos of a special day or big night in with pets on social media with the tag #StayIn2SavePets. When you donate to SNP/LA’s Un-Event, your gift goes directly to help SNP/LA provide affordable and accessible veterinary care for pets and families in need. [Editor’s disclosing comment: They’ve provided a lot of Fix Long Beach’s clients with free or low-cost spay/neuter procedures and also serve the rescue community well.] With the support of donors, SNP/LA has served over 165,000 dogs and cats at their three LA area-based nonprofit veterinary clinics and helped to cut in half the number of pets killed in city shelters. This year’s Un-Event is sponsored by Consumer Portfolio Services, AMO DENIM, Found Animals Foundation, Clint Patterson Realtor, Pedro Pet Pals and Best Friends Animal Society—Los Angeles.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, July 1, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Quiz for a Cause with Geeks Who Drink

Sunday, July 9, 3:00PM–6:00PM, Congregation Ale House, 201 East Broadway, Long Beach

$5 entry fee; menu prices also apply

This is a heck of a lot of fun! Unlike the classic trivia game, this is a multimedia contest between teams whose questions go far beyond “How many dogs played Lassie?” They call it trivia for nerds, but on this night, it’ll also be for cats and dogs at spcaLA. There’ll be a cash prize for the winning team, and the rest of the purse will go to the pets!

PizzaRev Fund-Raiser for spcaLA

Wednesday, July 12, 11:00AM–10:00PM, PizzaRev, Long Beach Towne Center, 7551B Carson Boulevard, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

Instead of giving up a meal to help someone, have one and help! Build your pizza at PizzaRev, and 20 percent (wow!) of the bill will be donated to help the homeless shelter pets of spcaLA.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, July 15, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

22nd Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Saturday, July 22, 6:30PM–9:30PM, Los Alamitos Race Course, 4961 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos

$3 for adults; free for kids 17 and under

Julie Woods’s Darcy, 2016 Wienerschnitzel Champion. Photo courtesy of Los Alamitos Race Course

Herding cats is nothing when it comes to getting dachshunds to race along a course—but that’s the fun of it all! This oft-hilarious event features one qualifying race, 10 trials, one specialty “big” versus little match and, of course, the grand championship at the end. Each trial winner will receive $100, and the champ will get a bunch of prizes, including a $1,000 award—that’s a lot of grain-free kibble! Come early, because this event is very popular, and general admission fills up quickly! No ice chests, and no dogs allowed at event except for the racing guys. Best of all, all proceeds go to Seal Beach Animal Care Center. Visit the Wiener Nationals website for more info!

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Donations Needed for Friends of Long Beach Animals Yard Sale

Friends of Long Beach Animals is having its next yard sale to benefit the animals in our community in late June. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go directly to helping animals in Long Beach and Signal Hill. If you would like to make a donation, please call (562) 429-4693.

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.