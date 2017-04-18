USYVL Opens Registration for Three-Day Summer Camp for Youth Athletes

Boys and girls ages 7 to 15 can hone their volleyball skills this summer during a three-day camp hosted by the United States Youth Volleyball league, officials announced Tuesday.

The camp is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced players, with children broken up into smaller groups depending on their age, skill level and experience.

“USYVL Summer Camp programs focus on skill development to improve and enhance all aspects of player’s technique and proficiency on the court,” officials said in a statement. “We work to create a positive environment based on mutual respect, rather than a win-at-all-costs attitude.”

Camps operate with an 8:1 ratio for players to coaches, which allows players to receive more one-on-one time. All instructors have experience playing or coaching at the high school, club or college level.

Photos courtesy of USYVL.

During the three day period, players will learn about teamwork and sportsmanship while focusing on skill development and participation.



The summer camp will be held Monday, July 24 through Wednesday July 26 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Whaley Park.

To learn more information and register for the camp or other camps throughout Southern California, click here.

Whaley Park is located at 5620 East Atherton Street.