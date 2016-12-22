City of Long Beach Announces Christmas Holiday Closures

File photo.

As you tinsel your trees and rush to buy gifts, the City of Long Beach would like to kindly inform its residents to be aware of closures and altered schedules during the Christmas holiday.

Long Beach City Hall

City Hall will be closed on the Monday, December 26.

Street Sweeping

Street Sweeping and parking control will not occur on Monday, December 26.

Parking Meters

The city’s smart parking meters will display their days and hours of operation. Meters with holiday exemptions and time limits at green and yellow curbs will not be enforced on Christmas Day. Red, white and blue curbs are enforced every day.

Libraries

All Long Beach public libraries will be closed Saturday, December 24 and Christmas Day. All libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule

Animal Care Services (ACS)

ACS will be closed on Christmas Day, as well as Mondays and Tuesdays, per its regular schedule.

Trash Pick-Up

Refuse and recycling collection will occur on its regular schedule over the holidays.

El Dorado Regional Park

The park is closed on Christmas Day.



Closed on Monday, December 26, 2016

Animal Care Services and spcaLA (lost pets can be redeemed by appointment only by calling 562-570-PETS)

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code Enforcement services

Fire Headquarters

Gas Services (Emergencies: 570-2140)

Health Department and Health facilities

Libraries

Marina offices

Park offices, Community Centers, City pools, Senior Center (4th and Orange)

El Dorado Nature Center

Neighborhood Resource Center

Police Administration

Water Department (Emergencies: 570-2390)



Open on Monday, December 26



Fire stations and Lifeguard stations

Main Police Station front desk

Treecycle

The city’s annual holiday “Treecycling” Tree Recycling program gives residents a chance to dispose of trees for free in an effort to keep them out of the trash after festivities.

From December 26, 2016 through January 6, 2017 residents can drop off trees at locations throughout Long Beach, which you can find here.

Residents with city refuse service can leave their trees out where trash is normally collected by 7:00AM on Saturday, January 7, 2017.



Decorations and stands must be removed, and trees over 12 feet tall should be cut in half.