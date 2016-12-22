Rain Storm Prompts Rain Advisory, Closure of City’s Beaches and Bays

Last night’s rain has prompted city health officials to issue a rain advisory for recreational beaches and bays in Long Beach, it was announced today.

“After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the city’s beaches,” stated a release.

Recreational swimming areas should be avoided for three days following the end of the rainstorm.

The advisory is in effect until Saturday, December 24, but may be extended if the city experiences more rain before that date.

For more information, call the Health Department’s Water Quality Information Line at (562) 570-4199, or visit the website here.

The advisory comes at the same time as county health officials issued their own warning, advising people to avoid swimming or surfing near storm drains, creeks and rivers, all of which carry rain runoff into the ocean and generally carry debris and bacteria with it.

The warning will be in effect until Sunday morning but could be extended if rain continues to fall.

“Discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach, therefore, anybody who wants to go to the beach will still be able to enjoy their outing,'' according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

City News Service contributed to this report.