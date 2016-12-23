Body of Homeless Man Found in City’s Eastside Area Thursday Morning

A homeless man was found dead at about 7:00AM in the city’s Rose Park South neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The body was found on the 2200 block of East 7th Street by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel, who then called for assistance from police, LBPD spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.

His death appeared to be of natural causes, she added. He also appeared to be homeless.

The coroner’s office will attempt to identify the man and determine the official cause of death, Pratt said.