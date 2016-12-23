Steelhead Coffee First Vendor to Open at SteelCraft, With More Slated for Coming Weeks

Image courtesy of Blair Cohn.

SteelCraft, Bixby Knolls’ food court concept housed completely in shipping containers, has come a long way since the containers were delivered to their home, on the corner of Long Beach Boulevard and Bixby Road in August.

Steelhead Coffee, an independent coffee shop in Cal Heights, was the first to open today, with more vendors set to move in within the next two weeks, said Blair Cohn, executive director of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA).

While the projected opening date was slated for September, the vendors’ soft openings will last through January, with the grand opening celebration scheduled for February.