City Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Long Beach Police Officers Association

The Long Beach Police Officers Association (POA) has reached a tentative agreement with the city of Long Beach over a successor labor agreement, city officials announced on Saturday.

“I'm grateful that we have reached a tentative agreement with our Police Officers that is fair, values their hard work for the city, and allows us to retain and attract the best recruits to Long Beach,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement. “I want to thank the POA leadership and the city negotiating team for their months of hard work, leading right up to Christmas Eve."

The POA represents more than 800 Long Beach police officers. Its membership is scheduled to vote on the agreement in January, according to a release from the city. If approved, the agreement would go before the city council for final approval in February.

“I want to thank the Mayor, City Council, and City Management for demonstrating their commitment to public safety,” said Steve James, POA president, in a statement. “The agreement was reached through a collaborative process, with the intention of making sure we maintain the high quality Police Department the citizens of Long Beach expect and deserve. During this holiday season, this agreement is one more reason to be thankful.”