40 Under 40 Winner: Whitney Leathers

On Thursday, September 29, the Long Beach Post hosted an event to honor young people from around the city who are doing great things to better their community and beyond. Out of hundreds of nominations from our readers, judges chose 40 winners, representing a range of professions and activism. The Post will be profiling each honoree in the coming days.

Whitney Leathers wanted to move to Southern California roughly three years ago, with one caveat: she wanted to work for an organization deemed a perfect fit for her.

She is now three years into living and working in Long Beach as executive director of the 104-year-old Long Beach Day Nursery. Described as “devoted” by her nominator, her relentless work at the nursery has increased enrollment, grants, funding and partnerships with the Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD).

Originally from a small town, Leathers said she was amazed by the Long Beach’s small town feeling and commitment to service.

“The people, businesses and nonprofit organizations within Long Beach have blown me away with their love of this city and commitment to making it better and helping each other,” Leathers said.

When Leathers isn’t helping operate the nationally accredited nursery program, she is a member of the Long Beach Rotary, serves on the board of the Long Beach Early Childhood Education Committee and participates in LBUSD’s P-3 (preschool-3rd grade) Committee.

Last year, she helped start the Long Beach Early Childhood Symposium, which she said provided a full day of training to more than 200 Long Beach early childhood teachers. This year, that effort will expand to 400 teachers.

Leathers said she was humbled and honored to be recognized as a 40 Under 40 winner.