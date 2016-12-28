Rain to Splash Southland this Weekend

Wet weather is headed toward the southland this weekend and it could have an impact on those planning on ringing in the new year outdoors.

The National Weather Service is projecting that low-pressure systems making their way out of the Gulf of Alaska will hit Southern California by early Friday morning and could produce showers that last until Saturday night.

The first system that’s expected to hit Friday is projected to bring about a half inch of rain before the colder of the two systems arrives Saturday, bringing with it more precipitation and lows in the 40s.

“If this storm materializes , it may support snow showers across mountain roads, possibly including the Interstate 5 Corridor near the Grapevine,” a statement from the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

While the majority of the rainfall is expected to occur before the kickoff of New Year’s festivities in downtown Long Beach later in the evening, events like the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Pine Avenue and the Queen Mary’s planned fireworks show planned for midnight if the storm cells arrive later than currently projected.

The region may only see a brief period of dry weather, as rain is expected again Tuesday, with the NWS projecting a 50 percent chance of showers January 3.