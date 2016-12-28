Occupants Exit Downtown Buildings After “Natural Gas Odor” Wafts Through Downtown

Dozens of employees exited various downtown office buildings, including Long Beach City Hall and the tower that hosts the Long Beach Post, after a natural gas odor spread throughout the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD), such incidents have occurred previously, without a concrete origin, and represent minimal risk.

“There is no indication of any actual release of natural gas and no specific source has been located,” said Heflin. “All indications are this is a passing area odor. Fire units that have responded to the dozens of calls for this odor have NOT reported finding any indication of a flammable gas detectable by their monitors.”

As of 2:00PM Wednesday afternoon, Heflin said the downtown battalion chief reported the odor had passed the area near fire station 1 and the police department.