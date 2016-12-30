40 Under 40 Winner: Kyle Schroeder

On Thursday, September 29, the Long Beach Post hosted an event to honor young people from around the city who are doing great things to better their community and beyond. Out of hundreds of nominations from our readers, judges chose 40 winners, representing a range of professions and activism. The Post will be profiling each honoree in the coming days.

Kyle Schroeder brings brains, talent and a worldliness to his brand, Cremo Cream, which has pushed his shaving cream company to profits of nearly $15 million in annual sales, inspiring community members and making fellow Long Beachers proud to count him as a neighbor.

After graduating from the prestigious Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Schroeder was eyed by many prominent designers, for whom he traveled the world modeling their wares.

After returning to Los Angeles, he partnered with Mike Boone (founder of The Boone Board, a dry erase board company) to create Cremo Cream. The brand has since found its way to the shelves of retail stores across the country, including CVS, Target, Wal-Mart, Ride Aid and Ralph’s.

Schroeder said he found Long Beach to be the perfect place to settle and build a business, due to its diversity.

“Long Beach has a wonderful mix of everything, we do not live in a bubble here and can experience something different every day,” said Schroeder. “From the industrial port to the downtown art scene, from gay pride to a concert at Marine Stadium Park. Further, to have both a business and resident friendly community is unique and valuable.”

Calling his recognition an honor, Schroeder emphasized his ties to the community—a strong, proud Long Beacher to his very core.

“I love the character and history of our town,” said Schroeder. “Each neighborhood has its own distinct flavor. I love that I am always able to find something new. For example, just this weekend I discovered an incredible Bertoia art piece outside the Art Museum and a great falafel place on Retro Row.”