40 Under 40 Winner: Caitlin Hogan

On Thursday, September 29, the Long Beach Post hosted an event to honor young people from around the city who are doing great things to better their community and beyond. Out of hundreds of nominations from our readers, judges chose 40 winners, representing a range of professions and activism. The Post will be profiling each honoree in the coming days.

When Caitlin Hogan is not training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in Olympic weightlifting, she lives and works in the heart of Long Beach at her gym—4th Street Annex at 4th Street and Temple Avenue—bettering those around her through health and fitness, according to her nominators.

“Caitlin is respected and more importantly trusted by everyone she trains/coaches,” stated her nominators. “She's keeping Long Beach strong and happy.”

As the all-time leading ice hockey scorer at Minnesota’s St. Cloud State University, athleticism is in Hogan’s blood. She’s a lifelong sports enthusiast, which translates into a strong zest for life in Long Beach.

“Long Beach is one of the most diverse cities in America. We are so fortunate to have our own little melting pot surrounding us every day,” Hogan told the Post. “The people that walk through our gym doors every day are committed to being better than they were the day before. They’re committed to making the most of their life. This dedication spreads to their family life, their work life, and most importantly their passions.”

Of her 40 Under 40 honor, Hogan said she was beyond honored to be recognized for opening a gym with Joey Altobelli of the now-defunct Crossfit Intersect, along with other Long Beach community leaders.

“All 40 of us stand together to make the world a better place through various industries and focuses,” said Hogan. “We are not only dedicated to make the most of our own lives but we’re inspired to lift up everyone around us. It’s great to be recognized for such accomplishments but it’s even more rewarding knowing my passion for health and fitness has spread throughout the Long Beach community.”

Hogan said she was attracted to the LBC because of its beachy vibe and diversity, which meant a lot to her, after moving from Minnesota. She’s counted the city as her home for the past seven years.

“I could immediately tell, this city had heart. I think this is what drew me in most,” said Hogan. “The people in this town are committed to being better. Our economy is driven by so many mom and pop shops that make Long Beach truly unique. Read through the list of all 40 winners from 40 Under 40. This small sample of accomplished individuals shows you how diverse and driven our community is.”