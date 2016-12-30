Long Beach Announces New Year’s Holiday Weekend Closures

While you’re gearing up to take some time off of work and celebrate, the city will too. We’ve got a list of closures and things to look out for over the holiday weekend. Happy 2017!

Long Beach City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Street Sweeping and associated parking control will not occur on Monday, January 2.



Read your parking meter:

New smart parking meters in Long Beach display days and hours of operations – and also when they are exempt – on large backlit screens.

Meters with holiday exemptions will not be enforced on Sunday, January 1. In these same areas, time limits at green and yellow colored curbs will not be enforced on Sunday, January 1.

Red, white and blue curbs are enforced every day.

All parking rules and regulations relating to enforcement of meters, time zones, and colored curbs will be enforced on Saturday, December 31, and on Monday, January 2



All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, January 1. All Libraries are closed on Mondays, per their normal schedule.(The library catalog, downloads, and databases are available 24/7 at www.lbpl.org.)



Animal Care Services (ACS) will be closed on Sunday, January 1. ACS is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, per its normal schedule.

El Dorado Nature Center will be closed on Sunday, January 1. The Nature Center is closed on Mondays, per its normal schedule.



Refuse and Recycling collection will occur on its regular schedule over the holidays. www.longbeach-recycles.org



Monday, January 2, 2017



Open:

El Dorado East Regional Park (Also open Sunday, January 1)

Fire stations and Lifeguard stations (Also open Sunday, January 1)

Main Police Station Front Desk (Also open Sunday, January 1)

Marina offices (Closed Sunday, January 1)



Closed:

Animal Care Services and spcaLA (Lost pets can be redeemed by appointment only by calling 562-570-PETS)

Career Transition Center

Center for Working Families

City Hall

Citizen Police Complaint Commission

Code Enforcement services

Fire Headquarters

Gas Services (Emergencies: 570-2140)

Health Department and Health facilities

Libraries

Park offices, Community Centers, City pools, Senior Center (4th and Orange)

Neighborhood Resource Center

Police Administration

Water Department (Emergencies: 570-2390)



Treecycle:

The City’s annual holiday “Treecycling” Tree Recycling program gives residents a chance to dispose of trees free of charge while keeping the trees out of the trash after the holidays.



From December 26, 2016 through January 6, 2017 residents can drop off trees at several locations throughout the city, as shown on www.longbeach-recycles.org. Residents with city refuse service can leave their trees out where trash is normally collected by 7:00AM on Saturday, January 7, 2017.



All trees must have decorations and stands removed, and trees over 12 feet tall should be cut in half.