City Health Officials Issue Advisory Following Rain Storm

The rain just keeps on coming.

Yet another rain advisory has been issued by city health officials for recreational beaches and bays in Long Beach following last night’s rain, which carried over to this morning.

“After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the city’s beaches,” stated a release.

Recreational swimming areas should be avoided for three days following the end of the rainstorm.

The advisory is in effect through Sunday, January 1, 2017 but may be extended if the city experiences more rain before that date.

For more information, call the Health Department’s Water Quality Information Line at (562) 570-4199, or visit the website here.