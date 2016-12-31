Motorist Hospitalized After Colliding with Long Beach Transit Bus

At about 11:00AM, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officers were dispatched to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway regarding an injury traffic accident, according to LBPD spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

The Long Beach Transit bus and a black car had come to a stop on an empty corner lot after the accident, as seen in a Facebook live video taken by A ‘Vontei D Bowman.

“Somebody bleedin’ in the car right now they need to come get this man out of the car,” said a possible witness during the video. “Right now, right now!”

Another person who may have witnessed the accident also commented that one of the motorists allegedly ran a red light.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded and transported the driver of the Toyota to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown, while the investigation remains ongoing, said Johnson.

Screenshots taken from A ‘Vontei D Bowman’s Facebook live video.