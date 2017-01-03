Man Fatally Shot by Resident During Alleged Home Burglary Monday Morning

An alleged burglar was shot and killed by a resident acting in self-defense Monday morning in North Long Beach, authorities said.

The incident took place on the 200 block of East Artesia Boulevard at about 5:15AM, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, and detained the resident responsible for shooting the man at the scene while they investigated.

The alleged burglar was transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) personnel and was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident as a burglary-in-progress that resulted in the resident shooting the subject in self-defense, according to the release.

No arrests have been made at this time. The identity of the alleged burglar is being withheld pending identification by the coroner’s office, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Goodman at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting the website here.